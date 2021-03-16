Adjustable, Insulated Beverage Holder Doolie Coolie to Hit Market This Summer, Kickstarter Goes Live March 23

With the Doolie Coolie, one size fits more. Carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and energy drinks in aluminum cans are available in a variety of sizes. Now there's a beverage holder to keep those larger drinks ice cold. The Doolie Coolie easily slides up to accommodate 16-ounce tallboy cans, 19-ounce stovepipe cans and even two stacked 12-ounce cans. Two drinks. One hand. It's about time.

The Doolie Coolie is the brainchild of Bryan Smith, a Michigan Realtor and president of Way Awesome Things, LLC. Smith said the concept arose from a moment of necessity when playing mini golf with friends. Juggling two drinks and a putter was just too much.

"The Doolie Coolie isn't really a product—it's a lifestyle," Smith said. "It's a more-maker. A friend-finder. A drink-doubler. It's going to change the way you enjoy more. More time together with friends. More smiles. More sharing. Who doesn't want more of the good things in life?"

Working with product development firms Onyx360 and Klugonyx, the Doolie Coolie was designed with the maximum functional and social benefits in mind. So what makes the Doolie Coolie the world's coolest beverage holder? Here are its defining features:

Sleek & unique patent-pending design

Insulates as well or better than other koozies

More durable than neoprene but still lightweight

Effortlessly slides up & down to meet user's needs

Comfortable to hold & fits in most cup holders

More affordable than pricey premium brands

The Doolie Coolie is a great choice for craft beer lovers, outdoors enthusiasts and people who love spending time socializing with friends and family. Life's too short for cheap foam koozies and warm beverages. With help from enthusiastic Kickstarter backers, the Doolie Coolie is poised to spark a beverage holder revolution.

The Doolie Coolie will retail for $25, but backers receive a discount that increases with the number of units purchased: one for $24, two for $45 or three for $65 (shipping not included).

For more information about the Doolie Coolie, visit dooliecoolie.com .

SOURCE Doolie Coolie

Related Links

https://dooliecoolie.com/

