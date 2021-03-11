Adjustable Standing Laptop Desk Stand for Working Remotely Kickstarter Begins March 2021

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace solutions designer, Enjio, is happy to announce its approaching Kickstarter campaign to fund its adjustable standing laptop desk stand. The campaign will launch in March 2021. Proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign will go towards bringing the laptop stand to market to help all workers become more productive and comfortable while working remotely.

Learn more about the laptop standing desk at: https://www.enjiohq.com/jaque

The Coronavirus pandemic has played a significant role in the drastic shift to remote work. The Economic Times reported a 49% increase in the number of digital nomads in 2020, and according to a survey from Enterprise Technology Research, the percentage of workers permanently working from home is expected to double in 2021.

At a time when a remote and flexible work environment is quickly becoming the new normal, Enjio is on a quest to create innovative and productive workspaces for freelancers and digital nomads. The company's laptop standing desk has been designed with three concepts in mind:

Make it easier to get in the zone, stay focused and avoid fatigue while living and working on the go. Help people stay in control of their workspace. Every tool required for the best work output should be light, mobile and flexible.

Enjio paid extra attention to storage and organization in the design of its products. Simple pack-down and stow-away features make it easy to wrap up a hard day's work and put the mind at ease.

The company advises that those now working from home should consider incorporating standing into their schedules, as they tend to move less. People who work in offices tend to take more breaks and move more than people who work remotely. Standing has been shown to:

Improve brain performance and blood flow

Lessen headaches

Keep energy levels balanced for higher productivity

Reduce tension in the shoulders and neck

Reduce lower back pain by promoting proper posture

However, the company notes that standing for long periods of time can injure the knees and lead to strain and damage of the joints, tendons, ligaments and bones. The solution is a balance between sitting and standing throughout the day.

"When people use adjustable desks and change between standing and sitting frequently, they found that they experience less fatigue, less low back and neck pain and even better moods," explains Andres Gutierrez, Enjio's founder and CEO. "This is because changing between a sitting and standing position requires movement, which is a key component in an active lifestyle."

As a rule of thumb, Enjio recommends changing positions once every 30 minutes to two hours. "If you feel pain in the knees or feet or feel like stretching, it is a sign to switch," Gutierrez adds.

For more information about Enjio's adjustable laptop stand , please visit the company's official website.

