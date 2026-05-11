Adjusted EBITDA reached $85.8 million in 1Q26 driven by first quarter crushing record & full ethanol mix. The Fertilizers segment adds earnings momentum and future upside supported by higher urea prices.

LUXEMBOURG, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The financial information contained in this press release is based on consolidated interim financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non-IFRS measures. Please refer to page 10 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non-IFRS measures used in the earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:

Strong year-over-year performance in our Fertilizers operations on higher production and prices. First-quarter crushing record in our Sugar, Ethanol & Energy operations and almost 100% ethanol mix.

Higher urea, ethanol and energy prices more than offset the decline in prices across the rest of our product portfolio, including sugar, peanut and rice.

On a pro forma basis, Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDA stood at 3.2x, reflecting the full payment of the purchase price for our acquisition of Profertil, and working capital seasonality. Going forward, we intend to continue reducing our leverage ratio driven by higher expected Adjusted EBITDA generation, mainly from our Fertilizers operations.

Business Segment Redefinition

As stated in our 2025 year-end Earnings Release, the Company reassessed and updated the Group's internal organizational structure following the acquisition of Profertil S.A. Effective January 1, 2026, the Company operates three reportable segments: the Sugar, Ethanol and Energy segment, the Fertilizers segment (which captures Profertil's results), and the Food & Agriculture segment. The latter includes the agricultural and related food activities that were previously managed and presented through separate verticals, including Crops, Rice and Dairy. These activities are now managed as one integrated value chain and evaluated based on overall segment operating performance. Comparative information will be recast to conform to the current presentation.

Sugar, Ethanol & Energy segment:

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $40.6 million in 1Q26, 36.0% higher year-over-year.

(+) First-quarter crushing record of 2.2 million tons (49.1% increase versus 1Q25). Strong recovery in productivity leading to 79.5% higher TRS per hectare year-over-year.

(+) Full ethanol maximization (96% mix) to capture greater margins compared to sugar.

(-) Lower net sales on lower selling volumes and prices of sugar, partially offset by higher ethanol prices.

(-) Despite greater crushing, our cost of production stood at 12.9 cts/lb (versus 11.1 cts/lb in 1Q25) driven by (i) the appreciation of the Brazilian Real; (ii) the anticipation of certain agricultural expenses that are typically concentrated later in the year; and (iii) lower cost dilution given lower TRS content per ton of cane crushed.

Outlook

(+) Crushing pace remains on track to meet our full-year crushing target. Assuming normal weather, we foresee low-double-digit growth in 2026's crushing volume versus 2025.

(+/-) As of this date, we have 65% of our sugar production hedged at an average price of 15.7 cts/lb.

Fertilizers segment:

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $52.5 million in 1Q26. On a pro forma basis, this represents a 4.3x increase versus 1Q25, assuming that the Profertil acquisition occurred on January 1, 2025.

(+) Higher urea production (9.6% increase versus 1Q25) because of a higher number of operational days.

(+) Sales up by 67.8% year-over-year on higher prices (urea average selling price of $517/ton versus $444/ton in 1Q25) and volumes sold (+69.5 thousand tons year-over-year).

(+) Lower cost of production driven by (i) higher cost dilution due to the increase in production; coupled with (ii) lower gas costs as we conducted spot purchases to benefit from a more competitive price.

Outlook

(+) Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East on February 28, 2026, international urea prices have increased by ~55%. CFR Brazil is currently trading at ~$725/ton on average.

(+) We capture the upside in prices progressively as sales are executed. Given that most of our cost base —primarily natural gas—remains fixed, incremental revenues flow through EBITDA, driving margin expansion. As a result, we expect stronger-than-anticipated Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, with performance exceeding prior years.

Food & Agriculture segment:

Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.4 million in 1Q26 compared to $16.6 million in 1Q25.

(-) Lower commodity prices (between 4% and 46% depending on the product).

(-) Higher costs in U.S. dollar terms, mostly related to carry-over stocks from the previous campaign.

(+/-) Harvesting activities are in progress (55% completed). Higher volumes of milk processed at our industrial facilities.

Outlook

(+) We foresee grains productivity to be in line with historical average, whereas we expect an increase in processed milk volume, as we launch new products under our retail brands. Margins should improve throughout the year as we harvest the new crop and conduct its sale.

Non-Gaap Financial Measures: For a full reconciliation of non-gaap financial measures please refer to page 10 of our 1Q26 Earnings Release found on Adecoagro's website (ir.adecoagro.com)

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "forecast", "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is/are likely to," "may," "plan," "should," "would," or other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate to, among others: (i) our business prospects and future results of operations; (ii) weather and other natural phenomena; (iii) developments in, or changes to, the laws, regulations and governmental policies governing our business, including limitations on ownership of farmland by foreign entities in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, environmental laws and regulations; (iv) the implementation of our business strategy; (v) the correlation between petroleum, ethanol and sugar prices; (vi) our plans relating to acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures, and to consolidate our position in different businesses; (vii) the efficiencies, cost savings and competitive advantages resulting from acquisitions; (viii) the implementation of our financing strategy, capital expenditure plan and expected shareholder distributions; (ix) the maintenance of our relationships with customers; (x) the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; (xi) the cost and availability of financing; (xii) future demand for the commodities we produce; (xiii) international prices for commodities; (xiv) the condition of our land holdings; (xv) the development of the logistics and infrastructure for transportation of our products in the countries where we operate; (xvi) the performance of the South American and world economies; and (xvii) the relative value of the Brazilian Reais, the Argentine Peso, and the Uruguayan Peso compared to other currencies.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that our expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may turn out to be incorrect. Our actual results could be materially different from our expectations. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this press release might not occur, and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to, the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To read the full 1Q26 earnings release, please access ir.adecoagro.com. A conference call to discuss 1Q26 results will be held on May 12, 2026, with a live webcast through the internet:

Conference Call

May 12, 2026

9 a.m. US EST

10 a.m. Buenos Aires

10 a.m. São Paulo

3 p.m. Luxembourg

To participate, please register at the link

Investor Relations Department

Emilio Gnecco

CFO

Victoria Cabello

IRO

Email: [email protected]

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces 1.3 million tons of fertilizers, 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

SOURCE Adeco Agropecuaria