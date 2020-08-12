Adjusting to Customer Demand, United Adds New Nonstop Service to Florida
Company adds new nonstop flights to Florida from seven Midwest and northeast cities
Move adds up to 28 peak day nonstop flights timed to offer customers best, fastest options direct to top warm weather, leisure destinations
Aug 12, 2020, 16:00 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced plans to add up to 28 daily nonstop flights this winter connecting customers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four popular Florida destinations. The new, nonstop flights reflect United's continuing strategy to aggressively, and opportunistically manage the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to destinations where customers most want to fly.
The airline will incrementally add in these flights starting November 6 with new roundtrip service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In December, the airline will increase service to Florida with additional flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa. Tickets are now available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.
"The addition of these new flights represents United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter."
From Nov. 6, 2020 through January 10, 2021, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days.
|
Route
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Boston
|
Boston – Fort Lauderdale
|
BOS
|
FLL
|
8:50 AM
|
12:23 PM
|
737-800
|
BOS
|
FLL
|
12:45 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
BOS
|
8:30 AM
|
11:48 AM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
BOS
|
1:15 PM
|
4:33 PM
|
737-800
|
Boston – Fort Myers
|
BOS
|
RSW
|
9:00 AM
|
12:37 PM
|
A320
|
RSW
|
BOS
|
12:30 PM
|
3:40 PM
|
A320
|
Boston – Orlando
|
BOS
|
MCO
|
9:00 AM
|
12:20 PM
|
A320
|
BOS
|
MCO
|
1:00 PM
|
4:20 PM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
BOS
|
8:15 AM
|
11:09 AM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
BOS
|
12:30 PM
|
3:24 PM
|
A320
|
Boston – Tampa
|
BOS
|
TPA
|
8:30 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
BOS
|
12:55 PM
|
3:55 PM
|
737-800
|
New York/LaGuardia
|
New York – Fort Lauderdale
|
LGA
|
FLL
|
9:20 AM
|
12:33 PM
|
A320
|
LGA
|
FLL
|
1:05 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
A320
|
FLL
|
LGA
|
1:25 PM
|
4:19 PM
|
A320
|
FLL
|
LGA
|
5:10 PM
|
8:04 PM
|
A320
|
New York – Fort Myers
|
LGA
|
RSW
|
10:00 AM
|
1:15 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
LGA
|
2:06 PM
|
4:59 PM
|
737-800
|
New York – Orlando
|
LGA
|
MCO
|
7:59 AM
|
10:55 AM
|
A320
|
LGA
|
MCO
|
12:00 PM
|
2:56 PM
|
A320
|
MCO
|
LGA
|
8:30 AM
|
11:03 AM
|
A320
|
MCO
|
LGA
|
12:00 PM
|
2:33 PM
|
A320
|
New York – Tampa
|
LGA
|
TPA
|
9:29 AM
|
12:39 PM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
LGA
|
1:35 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland
|
Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale
|
CLE
|
FLL
|
9:15AM
|
12:12 PM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
CLE
|
1:05PM
|
3:58 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Fort Myers
|
CLE
|
RSW
|
9:30 AM
|
12:13 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
CLE
|
1:10 PM
|
3:52 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Orlando
|
CLE
|
MCO
|
9:00 AM
|
11:32 AM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
CLE
|
12:30 PM
|
2:58 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Tampa
|
CLE
|
TPA
|
8:15 AM
|
10:57 AM
|
E175
|
TPA
|
CLE
|
11:35 AM
|
2:10 PM
|
E175
Beginning December 17, United plans to increase service to up to 28 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Myers and Tampa.
|
Route
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
|
Aircraft
|
Boston
|
Boston – Fort Lauderdale
|
BOS
|
FLL
|
8:50 AM
|
12:23 PM
|
737-800
|
BOS
|
FLL
|
12:45 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
BOS
|
8:30 AM
|
11:48 AM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
BOS
|
1:15 PM
|
4:33 PM
|
737-800
|
Boston – Fort Myers
|
BOS
|
RSW
|
9:00 AM
|
12:37 PM
|
A320
|
BOS
|
RSW
|
1:00 PM
|
4:39 PM
|
A320
|
RSW
|
BOS
|
9:00 AM
|
12:09 PM
|
A320
|
RSW
|
BOS
|
12:30 PM
|
3:40 PM
|
A320
|
Boston – Orlando
|
BOS
|
MCO
|
9:00 AM
|
12:20 PM
|
A320
|
BOS
|
MCO
|
1:00 PM
|
4:20 PM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
BOS
|
8:15 AM
|
11:09 AM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
BOS
|
12:30 PM
|
3:24 PM
|
A320
|
Boston – Tampa
|
BOS
|
TPA
|
8:30 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
737-800
|
BOS
|
TPA
|
1:30 PM
|
5:02 PM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
BOS
|
9:30 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
BOS
|
12:55 PM
|
3:55 PM
|
737-800
|
New York/LaGuardia
|
New York – Fort Lauderdale
|
LGA
|
FLL
|
9:20 AM
|
12:33 PM
|
A320
|
LGA
|
FLL
|
1:05 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
A320
|
FLL
|
LGA
|
1:25 PM
|
4:19 PM
|
A320
|
FLL
|
LGA
|
5:10 PM
|
8:04 PM
|
A320
|
New York – Fort Myers
|
LGA
|
RSW
|
10:00 AM
|
1:15 PM
|
737-800
|
LGA
|
RSW
|
1:29 PM
|
4:46 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
LGA
|
9:40 AM
|
12:33 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
LGA
|
2:06 PM
|
4:59 PM
|
737-800
|
New York – Orlando
|
LGA
|
MCO
|
7:59 AM
|
10:55 AM
|
A320
|
LGA
|
MCO
|
12:00 PM
|
2:56 PM
|
A320
|
MCO
|
LGA
|
8:30 AM
|
11:03 AM
|
A320
|
MCO
|
LGA
|
12:00 PM
|
2:33 PM
|
A320
|
New York – Tampa
|
LGA
|
TPA
|
9:29 AM
|
12:39 PM
|
737-800
|
LGA
|
TPA
|
12:29 PM
|
3:40 PM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
LGA
|
8:40 AM
|
11:22 AM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
LGA
|
1:35 PM
|
4:18 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland
|
Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale
|
CLE
|
FLL
|
9:15 AM
|
12:12 PM
|
737-800
|
CLE
|
FLL
|
12:55 PM
|
3:52 PM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
CLE
|
9:10 AM
|
12:03 PM
|
737-800
|
FLL
|
CLE
|
1:05 PM
|
3:58 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Fort Myers
|
CLE
|
RSW
|
9:30 AM
|
12:13 PM
|
737-800
|
CLE
|
RSW
|
1:45 PM
|
4:27 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
CLE
|
10:00 AM
|
12:38 PM
|
737-800
|
RSW
|
CLE
|
1:10 PM
|
3:52 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Orlando
|
CLE
|
MCO
|
9:00 AM
|
11:32 AM
|
737-800
|
CLE
|
MCO
|
3:35 PM
|
6:01 PM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
CLE
|
8:45 AM
|
11:12 AM
|
737-800
|
MCO
|
CLE
|
12:30 PM
|
2:58 PM
|
737-800
|
Cleveland – Tampa
|
CLE
|
TPA
|
8:15 AM
|
10:57 AM
|
737-800
|
TPA
|
CLE
|
11:35 AM
|
2:10 PM
|
737-800
|
Milwaukee
|
Milwaukee – Tampa
|
MKE
|
TPA
|
9:15 AM
|
1:05 PM
|
A319
|
TPA
|
MKE
|
1:55 PM
|
3:55 PM
|
A319
|
Milwaukee – Fort Myers
|
MKE
|
RSW
|
10:25 AM
|
2:29 PM
|
A319
|
RSW
|
MKE
|
3:05 PM
|
5:15 PM
|
A319
|
Columbus
|
Columbus – Fort Myers
|
CMH
|
RSW
|
8:30 AM
|
11:05 AM
|
E175
|
RSW
|
CMH
|
1:30 PM
|
4:01 PM
|
E175
|
Indianapolis
|
Indianapolis – Fort Myers
|
IND
|
RSW
|
9:05 AM
|
11:33 PM
|
A320
|
RSW
|
IND
|
1:30 PM
|
4:01 PM
|
A320
|
Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh – Fort Myers
|
PIT
|
RSW
|
10:10 AM
|
12:50 PM
|
E175
|
RSW
|
PIT
|
11:50 AM
|
2:29 PM
|
E175
Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey
United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:
- Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and potentially revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements, as underscored in a recent video from United CEO Scott Kirby.
- Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on most United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.
- Using electrostatic spraying on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.
- Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms for COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies, including wearing a mask on board.
- Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available.
For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.
About United
United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
SOURCE United Airlines