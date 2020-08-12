Adjusting to Customer Demand, United Adds New Nonstop Service to Florida

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced plans to add up to 28 daily nonstop flights this winter connecting customers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four popular Florida destinations. The new, nonstop flights reflect United's continuing strategy to aggressively, and opportunistically manage the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to destinations where customers most want to fly.

The airline will incrementally add in these flights starting November 6 with new roundtrip service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In December, the airline will increase service to Florida with additional flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa. Tickets are now available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.

"The addition of these new flights represents United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter."

From Nov. 6, 2020 through January 10, 2021, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days.

Beginning December 17, United plans to increase service to up to 28 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Myers and Tampa.

Route Origin Destination Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Boston Boston – Fort Lauderdale BOS FLL 8:50 AM 12:23 PM 737-800 BOS FLL 12:45 PM 4:18 PM 737-800 FLL BOS 8:30 AM 11:48 AM 737-800 FLL BOS 1:15 PM 4:33 PM 737-800 Boston – Fort Myers BOS RSW 9:00 AM 12:37 PM A320 BOS RSW 1:00 PM 4:39 PM A320 RSW BOS 9:00 AM 12:09 PM A320 RSW BOS 12:30 PM 3:40 PM A320 Boston – Orlando BOS MCO 9:00 AM 12:20 PM A320 BOS MCO 1:00 PM 4:20 PM 737-800 MCO BOS 8:15 AM 11:09 AM 737-800 MCO BOS 12:30 PM 3:24 PM A320 Boston – Tampa BOS TPA 8:30 AM 12:00 PM 737-800 BOS TPA 1:30 PM 5:02 PM 737-800 TPA BOS 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 737-800 TPA BOS 12:55 PM 3:55 PM 737-800 New York/LaGuardia New York – Fort Lauderdale LGA FLL 9:20 AM 12:33 PM A320 LGA FLL 1:05 PM 4:18 PM A320 FLL LGA 1:25 PM 4:19 PM A320 FLL LGA 5:10 PM 8:04 PM A320 New York – Fort Myers LGA RSW 10:00 AM 1:15 PM 737-800 LGA RSW 1:29 PM 4:46 PM 737-800 RSW LGA 9:40 AM 12:33 PM 737-800 RSW LGA 2:06 PM 4:59 PM 737-800 New York – Orlando LGA MCO 7:59 AM 10:55 AM A320 LGA MCO 12:00 PM 2:56 PM A320 MCO LGA 8:30 AM 11:03 AM A320 MCO LGA 12:00 PM 2:33 PM A320 New York – Tampa LGA TPA 9:29 AM 12:39 PM 737-800 LGA TPA 12:29 PM 3:40 PM 737-800 TPA LGA 8:40 AM 11:22 AM 737-800 TPA LGA 1:35 PM 4:18 PM 737-800 Cleveland









Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale CLE FLL 9:15 AM 12:12 PM 737-800 CLE FLL 12:55 PM 3:52 PM 737-800 FLL CLE 9:10 AM 12:03 PM 737-800 FLL CLE 1:05 PM 3:58 PM 737-800 Cleveland – Fort Myers CLE RSW 9:30 AM 12:13 PM 737-800 CLE RSW 1:45 PM 4:27 PM 737-800 RSW CLE 10:00 AM 12:38 PM 737-800 RSW CLE 1:10 PM 3:52 PM 737-800 Cleveland – Orlando CLE MCO 9:00 AM 11:32 AM 737-800 CLE MCO 3:35 PM 6:01 PM 737-800 MCO CLE 8:45 AM 11:12 AM 737-800 MCO CLE 12:30 PM 2:58 PM 737-800 Cleveland – Tampa CLE TPA 8:15 AM 10:57 AM 737-800 TPA CLE 11:35 AM 2:10 PM 737-800 Milwaukee Milwaukee – Tampa MKE TPA 9:15 AM 1:05 PM A319 TPA MKE 1:55 PM 3:55 PM A319 Milwaukee – Fort Myers MKE RSW 10:25 AM 2:29 PM A319 RSW MKE 3:05 PM 5:15 PM A319 Columbus Columbus – Fort Myers CMH RSW 8:30 AM 11:05 AM E175 RSW CMH 1:30 PM 4:01 PM E175 Indianapolis Indianapolis – Fort Myers IND RSW 9:05 AM 11:33 PM A320 RSW IND 1:30 PM 4:01 PM A320 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh – Fort Myers PIT RSW 10:10 AM 12:50 PM E175 RSW PIT 11:50 AM 2:29 PM E175

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and potentially revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements, as underscored in a recent video from United CEO Scott Kirby .

. Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on most United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.

Using electrostatic spraying on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.

Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms for COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies, including wearing a mask on board.

Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States ; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available.

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

