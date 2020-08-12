Adjusting to Customer Demand, United Adds New Nonstop Service to Florida

Company adds new nonstop flights to Florida from seven Midwest and northeast cities

Move adds up to 28 peak day nonstop flights timed to offer customers best, fastest options direct to top warm weather, leisure destinations

United Airlines

Aug 12, 2020, 16:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced plans to add up to 28 daily nonstop flights this winter connecting customers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four popular Florida destinations. The new, nonstop flights reflect United's continuing strategy to aggressively, and opportunistically manage the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to destinations where customers most want to fly.

The airline will incrementally add in these flights starting November 6 with new roundtrip service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In December, the airline will increase service to Florida with additional flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa. Tickets are now available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.

"The addition of these new flights represents United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning. "We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter."          

From Nov. 6, 2020 through January 10, 2021, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days.

Route

Origin

Destination

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Boston

Boston – Fort Lauderdale

BOS

FLL

8:50 AM

12:23 PM

737-800

BOS

FLL

12:45 PM

4:18 PM

737-800

FLL

BOS

8:30 AM

11:48 AM

737-800

FLL

BOS

1:15 PM

4:33 PM

737-800

Boston – Fort Myers

BOS

RSW

9:00 AM

12:37 PM

A320

RSW

BOS

12:30 PM

3:40 PM

A320

Boston  – Orlando

BOS

MCO

9:00 AM

12:20 PM

A320

BOS

MCO

1:00 PM

4:20 PM

737-800

MCO

BOS

8:15 AM

11:09 AM

737-800

MCO

BOS

12:30 PM

3:24 PM

A320

Boston – Tampa

BOS

TPA

8:30 AM

12:00 PM

737-800

TPA

BOS

12:55 PM

3:55 PM

737-800

New York/LaGuardia

New York – Fort Lauderdale

LGA

FLL

9:20 AM

12:33 PM

A320

LGA

FLL

1:05 PM

4:18 PM

A320

FLL

LGA

1:25 PM

4:19 PM

A320

FLL

LGA

5:10 PM

8:04 PM

A320

New York – Fort Myers

LGA

RSW

10:00 AM

1:15 PM

737-800

RSW

LGA

2:06 PM

4:59 PM

737-800

New York – Orlando

LGA

MCO

7:59 AM

10:55 AM

A320

LGA

MCO

12:00 PM

2:56 PM

A320

MCO

LGA

8:30 AM

11:03 AM

A320

MCO

LGA

12:00 PM

2:33 PM

A320

New York – Tampa

LGA

TPA

9:29 AM

12:39 PM

737-800

TPA

LGA

1:35 PM

4:18 PM

737-800

Cleveland






Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale

CLE

FLL

9:15AM

12:12 PM

737-800

FLL

CLE

1:05PM

3:58 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Fort Myers

CLE

RSW

9:30 AM

12:13 PM

737-800

RSW

CLE

1:10 PM

3:52 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Orlando

CLE

MCO

9:00 AM

11:32 AM

737-800

MCO

CLE

12:30 PM

2:58 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Tampa

CLE

TPA

8:15 AM

10:57 AM

E175

TPA

CLE

11:35 AM

2:10 PM

E175

Beginning December 17, United plans to increase service to up to 28 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Myers and Tampa.

Route

Origin

Destination

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Aircraft

Boston

Boston – Fort Lauderdale

BOS

FLL

8:50 AM

12:23 PM

737-800

BOS

FLL

12:45 PM

4:18 PM

737-800

FLL

BOS

8:30 AM

11:48 AM

737-800

FLL

BOS

1:15 PM

4:33 PM

737-800

Boston – Fort Myers

BOS

RSW

9:00 AM

12:37 PM

A320

BOS

RSW

1:00 PM

4:39 PM

A320

RSW

BOS

9:00 AM

12:09 PM

A320

RSW

BOS

12:30 PM

3:40 PM

A320

Boston – Orlando

BOS

MCO

9:00 AM

12:20 PM

A320

BOS

MCO

1:00 PM

4:20 PM

737-800

MCO

BOS

8:15 AM

11:09 AM

737-800

MCO

BOS

12:30 PM

3:24 PM

A320

Boston – Tampa

BOS

TPA

8:30 AM

12:00 PM

737-800

BOS

TPA

1:30 PM

5:02 PM

737-800

TPA

BOS

9:30 AM

12:30 PM

737-800

TPA

BOS

12:55 PM

3:55 PM

737-800

New York/LaGuardia

New York – Fort Lauderdale

LGA

FLL

9:20 AM

12:33 PM

A320

LGA

FLL

1:05 PM

4:18 PM

A320

FLL

LGA

1:25 PM

4:19 PM

A320

FLL

LGA

5:10 PM

8:04 PM

A320

New York – Fort Myers

LGA

RSW

10:00 AM

1:15 PM

737-800

LGA

RSW

1:29 PM

4:46 PM

737-800

RSW

LGA

9:40 AM

12:33 PM

737-800

RSW

LGA

2:06 PM

4:59 PM

737-800

New York – Orlando

LGA

MCO

7:59 AM

10:55 AM

A320

LGA

MCO

12:00 PM

2:56 PM

A320

MCO

LGA

8:30 AM

11:03 AM

A320

MCO

LGA

12:00 PM

2:33 PM

A320

New York – Tampa

LGA

TPA

9:29 AM

12:39 PM

737-800

LGA

TPA

12:29 PM

3:40 PM

737-800

TPA

LGA

8:40 AM

11:22 AM

737-800

TPA

LGA

1:35 PM

4:18 PM

737-800

Cleveland




Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale

CLE

FLL

9:15 AM

12:12 PM

737-800

CLE

FLL

12:55 PM

3:52 PM

737-800

FLL

CLE

9:10 AM

12:03 PM

737-800

FLL

CLE

1:05 PM

3:58 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Fort Myers

CLE

RSW

9:30 AM

12:13 PM

737-800

CLE

RSW

1:45 PM

4:27 PM

737-800

RSW

CLE

10:00 AM

12:38 PM

737-800

RSW

CLE

1:10 PM

3:52 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Orlando

CLE

MCO

9:00 AM

11:32 AM

737-800

CLE

MCO

3:35 PM

6:01 PM

737-800

MCO

CLE

8:45 AM

11:12 AM

737-800

MCO

CLE

12:30 PM

2:58 PM

737-800

Cleveland – Tampa

CLE

TPA

8:15 AM

10:57 AM

737-800

TPA

CLE

11:35 AM

2:10 PM

737-800

Milwaukee

Milwaukee – Tampa

MKE

TPA

9:15 AM

1:05 PM

A319

TPA

MKE

1:55 PM

3:55 PM

A319

Milwaukee – Fort Myers

MKE

RSW

10:25 AM

2:29 PM

A319

RSW

MKE

3:05 PM

5:15 PM

A319

Columbus

Columbus – Fort Myers

CMH

RSW

8:30 AM

11:05 AM

E175

RSW

CMH

1:30 PM

4:01 PM

E175

Indianapolis

Indianapolis – Fort Myers

IND

RSW

9:05 AM

11:33 PM

A320

RSW

IND

1:30 PM

4:01 PM

A320

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh – Fort Myers

PIT

RSW

10:10 AM

12:50 PM

E175

RSW

PIT

11:50 AM

2:29 PM

E175

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

  • Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and potentially revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements, as underscored in a recent video from United CEO Scott Kirby.
  • Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on most United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.
  • Using electrostatic spraying on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.
  • Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms for COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies, including wearing a mask on board.
  • Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available.

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

