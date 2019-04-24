Adjutant General, Senior Leaders Visit Pennsylvania National Guard Members in Texas Preparing to Deploy to Poland

ANNVILLE, Pa., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli and other senior military leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) visited approximately 500 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members in Texas preparing to deploy to Poland. The troops are assigned to 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and have been participating in a culminating exercise and preparing for movement overseas as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

"It is important that we thank and support the men and women of 3rd Squadron for their extreme focus, commitment and drive preparing for this important deployment," said Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "As summer approaches many Americans are planning family vacations and other activities while these soldiers are selflessly placing their families and civilian jobs on hold to protect liberty and freedom throughout the world. We want all these dedicated men and women to know that Pennsylvania appreciates them and is behind them one-hundred percent. We will continue to support their families throughout their deployment and look forward to their safe return home."

While in Poland, soldiers will support the interest of NATO allies and participate in a wide range of training exercises with NATO partners. The unit will lead Battle Group Poland, a multi-national task force comprised of soldiers from the U.S., the United Kingdom, Croatia, and Romania.

The unit has been preparing for this mission for over a year. They completed many training events, including a rotation at the National Training Center at Ft. Irwin, CA, in summer 2018.

The squadron headquarters and headquarters troop is located in Danville, PA, with subordinate Pennsylvania units in Williamsport (I Troop), Wellsboro (K Troop), Lewisburg (L Troop), and Lock Haven (H Troop/278th Regimental Support Squadron).

Founded in 1747, the PNG is the second largest National Guard in the nation and is comprised of nearly 20,000 soldiers and airmen, who reside in every county across the commonwealth. The PNG is part of the DMVA's dual mission, which also includes supporting Pennsylvania's nearly 800,000 veterans.

