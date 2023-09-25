Adjuvant Market to grow by USD 1.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing vaccination initiatives to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adjuvant market is expected to grow by USD 1.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.71% during forecat period. The market is segmented by Application (Farming, Veterinary medicine, Medical and pharmacy, and Others), Type (Agricultural adjuvant and Vaccine adjuvant), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). Increasing vaccination initiatives is a key factor driving market growth. Demand for adjuvants is increasing all over the world because of more emphasis on vaccination programs and preventive healthcare, especially in emerging countries. Vaccine adjuvants stimulate the immune system and increase protection against infectious diseases, so they are necessary to improve vaccine effectiveness. With countries placing a higher priority on vaccination programs, demand for premixture vaccines is increasing. In addition, the increasing emphasis on preventive measures and the benefits of adjuvants for improving vaccine outcomes are driving growth in the adjuvant market. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adjuvant Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the adjuvant market: BASF SE, BRANDT Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., GarrCo Products Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Innvictis Crop Care LLC, J.R. Simplot Co., Lamberti SpA, Land O Lakes Inc., Marubeni Corp., Nichino Europe Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Nufarm Ltd., RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

Adjuvant Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.57% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The rise of nanotechnology is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Safety concerns with adjuvants are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Keg Segments:

The farming segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. To enhance the efficiency of agrochemicals and yield increases, farmers are increasingly using adjuvants. All these factors increase this segment, as is the demand for sustainable farming methods, development of higher quality nutrition supplements, and rising food consumption in an increasingly globalized world. In addition, the increasing awareness of farmers regarding the benefits of adopting excipients for improving pesticide and herbicide efficiency, which in turn contributes to increased farm profitability, is an additional factor contributing to market expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

