Adjuvant.Health Announces Pediatric Independence Initiatives

"To ensure pediatricians understand and identify what they need to remain independent, today I am announcing Adjuvant.Health's Pediatric Independence Initiative . This initiative is a series of educational events, programs and new services created by medical doctors and experts. The elements of these programs have been designed to give pediatricians the tools, services and resources to secure their long-term financial success and freedom to offer care the way they want to, not how others tell them to provide care," said Etan Walls, CEO of Adjuvant.Health.

"As advocates and champions for pediatric practice independence, we know that pediatricians need tools, strategies and support in order to thrive and survive. Independence is also critical for ensuring patients and their families have access to and receive quality health care across the United States," said Dr. Kerry Fierstein, Practicing Pediatrician, CEO Allied Physicians Group and Executive Chair Adjuvant.Health.

The Adjuvant.Health Pediatric Independence Initiative includes:

Adjuvant.Health Partners Program, a recently launched program which is the foundation for Adjuvant.Health's national pediatrician independence-focused initiatives. The Partners Program is a growing national network of independent pediatric practitioners and group practices that work together and leverage best-in-breed practice administration services, tools, technology, threat reduction strategies and profitability consulting support.

The Adjuvant.Health Pediatric Independence Retreat is a new and exclusive two-day event focusing on best practices to ensure independence. All practitioners who wish to remain independent and thrive should apply to attend. The retreat will be held in New York in early May of 2020. Location, dates and agenda will be announced in December 2019. For qualified practitioners and practices there is no charge to attend or for transportation. This event will feature nationally recognized speakers, practice management experts and practicing pediatricians. Sessions will cover profitability, technology and EMR integration, HR and employee engagement, office efficiency, patient experience and communication and threat identification. Practitioners will participate in peer-to-peer roundtable discussions with likeminded professionals and have the special opportunity to take a look into the future of ambulatory pediatric care delivery. Applications now being accepted. To apply for the retreat visit www.adjuvant.health/retreat.

Adjuvant.Health's Practice Shield is a comprehensive pediatric practice threat vulnerability and profitability assessment service. With more than 13 years of experience working with pediatric practices of all sizes, Adjuvant.Health's team has developed a proprietary pediatric practice threat assessment. This assessment identifies all potential physical, technological and staff concerns. The assessment is combined with tools and approaches which also uncover hidden profit potential in billing procedures, reimbursement strategies and efficient office operation. Using information from the assessment, effective policies, procedures and systems are established to eliminate threats, reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance profitability.

"It is very clear that most pediatricians want to maintain their independence and keep control over the way they provide care. Many are demanding access to partners, services, technology and strategies that will protect them from hospitals, corporate health care providers and health systems. With independence, patients and patient families benefit by building stronger relationships with their pediatricians and this results in better care and outcomes," added Dr. Fierstein.

For more information about Adjuvant.Health visit www.adjuvant.health.

About Adjuvant.Health

Adjuvant.Health is a pediatrician-led innovator in providing best-in-breed pediatric practice office administrative support, technology, marketing, vulnerability protection and profitability enhancement services. Adjuvant.Health, was formed by the Partner Physicians and Executive team of Allied Physicians Group, a partnership of more than 150 dedicated physicians who serve over 180,000 patients throughout New York State. Adjuvant.Health's administrative support allows practicing physicians to remain independent and focus less on the business needs and more on what is important to them, patient care. It is a partnership of likeminded, independent pediatric physicians focused on both the clinical and financial side of a practice or group. www.adjuvant.health.

