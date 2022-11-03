ADKISSON PITET LLP RECEIVES "TIER 1" RANKING IN APPELLATE LAW FROM U.S. NEWS/BEST LAW FIRMS
Nov 03, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adkisson Pitet LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in Appellate Law by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2023 "Best Law Firms." This is the 3rd year in a row that the firm has been selected for this Tier 1 ranking.
"For over 20 years, Adkisson Pitet LLP attorneys have handled writs and appellate matters for our clients," says Christopher L. Pitet, managing partner - Orange County office. "We have extensive experience in prosecuting and defending appeals and extraordinary writs before a variety of appellate courts at both the state and federal level, and also in a wide variety of jurisdictions nationwide."
According to U.S. News - Best Lawyers®, "Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise … Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas."
About Adkisson Pitet LLP: Adkisson Pitet LLP handles litigation of all types, including business litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance coverage and bad faith, real estate litigation, and trust and probate. creditor-debtor law, corporate and business law, labor and employment, and general legal advice and counseling.
|
Orange County Office
|
Las Vegas Office
|
100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210
|
6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 210
|
Newport Beach, CA 92660
|
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|
Ph: 949.502.7755
|
Ph: 702.953.9617
|
Fax: 949.502.7762
|
Fax: 877.698.0678
|
Christopher L. Pitet, Managing Partner
|
Jay D. Adkisson
|
John M. Alpay
|
Managing Partner
|
Carl A. Berthold Jr.
|
Admitted In AZ, CA, OK, NV & TX
|
Joseph P. Busch III
|
Michael L. Chun†
|
Muzna Zeitouni‡
|
All Attorneys Admitted In CA
|
San Diego Office
1030 La Bonita Dr., Suite 301
|
†Also Admitted In HI
|
San Marcos, CA 92078
|
‡Also Admitted in MI
|
Ph: 760.410.0228
|
Joseph Petrucelli
|
Managing Partner
|
Admitted in CA
Contact: Christopher L. Petit
Managing Partner
Address: 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Ph. 949-502-7755
https://www.apjuris.com/
[email protected]
SOURCE Adkisson Pitet LLP
Share this article