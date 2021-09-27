ADL and L'Oréal USA Partner to Bring Holocaust Education Program to Thousands of Students Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rise of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination in the United States, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and L'Oréal USA are partnering on an education initiative designed to raise awareness and promote understanding about the Holocaust among thousands of students in American classrooms.

The new initiative will create direct-to-student digital classroom activities reaching more than 100,000 middle and high school students at approximately 1,750 schools across the country by the end of 2024. Leveraging more than 15 years of expertise through its successful Echoes & Reflections program, ADL's new curriculum will offer students self-paced independent learning opportunities and digital interactions, including testimonials, personal narratives and access to primary sources to create an engaging way to learn about the lessons of history that are relevant today.

"With antisemitism rising around the world, it is essential to provide students with a strong foundation of knowledge about the history of the Holocaust, so that they can understand the consequences of hatred and prejudice," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director.

"We hope to be able to help turn back the rising tide of discrimination by promoting understanding and empathy among a new generation of students," said Stéphane Rinderknech, President & CEO of L'Oréal USA.

In recognition of L'Oréal's long-standing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and to respecting human rights and confronting antisemitism in society, ADL will honor Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, with its prestigious Courage Against Hate Award. The award will be presented during ADL's Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate on November 7, where Mr. Agon will deliver a keynote address.

"Receiving the Courage Against Hate Award is one of the greatest honors of my life," said Jean-Paul Agon. "L'Oréal has been a proud supporter of ADL's work for decades and, over those years, we have been privileged to witness a courageous organization waging important campaigns against all forms of hate. I will accept this award on behalf of the more than 85,000 L'Oréal employees worldwide who bring our values of respect, courage, integrity and transparency to life every day, ensuring that we live up to the highest standards of corporate responsibility that we have set for ourselves."

In receiving this award, Mr. Agon joins other leaders who have used their influence and commitment to fight prejudice and discrimination, including Apple CEO Tim Cook (2018), Chobani CEO and Founder Hamdi Ulukaya (2019) and Merck & Co. Executive Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier (2020).

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $7 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

In 2020, L'Oréal USA established a Diversity & Inclusions Advisory Board to support and accelerate the company's DEI mission and action plan. Chaired by President & CEO Stéphane Rinderknech, the Advisory Board consists of 22 internal and external thought leaders and founding members. Based on recommendations from its Advisory Board, L'Oréal USA launched in January 2021 its Inclusive Beauty Fund, which supports community-based organizations, nonprofits, civic and cultural institutions working across multiple dimensions of diversity to help create a more inclusive society.

About Jean-Paul Agon

Jean-Paul Agon is the Chairman of the L'Oréal Group. Graduated from HEC, Jean-Paul Agon joined the Group in 1978, in which he has worked his entire career. He successively led several of its brands, countries and geographical zones. He created in particular the Asia-Pacific zone in 1997, that has become the 1st region of the Group since, and then managed the North America Zone as of 2001. He became CEO of L'Oréal in 2006, and then Chairman and CEO from 2011 to 2021.

In 15 years, Jean-Paul Agon adapted the company by leading in-depth strategic transformations, notably the digital and e-commerce revolution and the one of responsibility and sustainability. With a double ambition: combining economic performance and exemplarity in environmental, social, ethical and societal fields. The Ethics Resource Center awarded him the "Pace Leadership in Ethics Award" for L'Oréal's achievements in the areas of business ethics, diversity, financial transparency, and sustainable development.

Agon is a Director of Air Liquide, co-chairman of the France China Committee, a member of the European. Round Table of Industrialists, and a Director of the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri). He is an officer of the French Legion of Honour.

About ADL

ADL is a leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all. Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL's ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate. More at www.adl.org.

