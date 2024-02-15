ADL Final Mile Acquires Sonic Transportation & Logistics

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Last Mile Holdings, LLC ("ADL Final Mile"), a final mile delivery company headquartered in Omaha, NE, has acquired the assets of Sonic Systems, Inc. (d/b/a Sonic Transportation & Logistics), a leading provider of customized and final mile logistics services in the state of Florida.

Monte O' Hara, Chief Executive Officer of ADL Final Mile, stated, "Sonic is a perfect fit for us strategically as we can leverage our existing infrastructure in Florida to serve our new and existing customers more efficiently."

"We are fortunate to have Pete [Farrell] and the Sonic team join the ADL Final Mile family, and we are excited to see how the Sonic team will help accelerate our expansion in Florida and across the broader Southeast," said Thomas Jowers, President of ADL Final Mile.

Pete Farrell, President of Sonic Transportation & Logistics, added, "The ADL Final Mile team delivered on exactly what they said they would do, in a very quick time span. Their people-focused leadership style combined with the quality treatment we experienced throughout this process gave us confidence we were aligning Sonic's employees and customers with like-minded, team-oriented leaders. I am excited to join the ADL Final Mile team, and we look forward to contributing to the future success of our combined platform."

ADL Final Mile intends to be the partner of choice for final mile delivery and logistics entrepreneurs seeking growth capital or to transition their businesses. ADL Final Mile partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Monroe Capital LLC and Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), has equity capital available to fund the platform's future acquisitions. Monroe Capital also provides debt financing for ADL Final Mile. ADL Final Mile has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

About ADL Final Mile

Founded in 2022 following the strategic merger of ADL Delivery and Capital Express, ADL Final Mile offers a full-suite of logistics services including final mile & parcel delivery, fleet replacement, customized logistics and warehousing and distribution in the Midwest and Southeast U.S. To learn more, visit www.adldelivery.com and www.capitalexpress.biz.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

SOURCE ADL Final Mile