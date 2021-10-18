Adler Industrial Solutions Announces Profit-Sharing Plan for Shorts Tool & Mfg. Employees

SAEGERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. ("Adler"), a fast-growing company in the tooling and mold industry, announced today that it has established an employee profit-sharing plan for the employees of Shorts Tool and Mfg., Inc. ("Shorts").

The plan is offered to every Shorts employee and will be paid out in December, just in time for employees to enjoy the benefits during the holiday season.

The profit-sharing plan will be based on Shorts' gross profits rather than net income, which means employees can expect a higher pay out as productivity increases from Adler's aggressive investments in Shorts such as new state-of-the-art machinery.

"We will be investing a lot into machinery, software and processes so that we can produce better products for our customer in less time," said Philipp Gruner, CEO of Adler. "It is only fair to reward our highly skilled workforce who help us improve the company's capacity and efficiency."

Adler plans to offer a profit-sharing plan to all employees at each of its companies.

For more information, contact [email protected].

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Its mission is to better serve the manufacturing industry via a network of geographically distributed tool & die companies, with an initial focus on manufacturers of injection molds and ancillary products. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

About Shorts Tool and Mfg., Inc.

Located in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Shorts is a manufacturer of close-tolerance and multi-cavity plastic injection molds and ancillary products primarily for the medical, consumer goods, aerospace and industrial industries. The company was founded in 2001 and utilizes advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide precise, reliable and effective customer tooling. For more information, please visit www.shortstool.com.

SOURCE Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

