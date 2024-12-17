AdLib Media Group Partners with Infolinks to Provide its Advertising Clients with Direct and Premium Access to Specialized Inventory Across 25,000 Publishers

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdLib Media Group , provider of the easiest-to-access and easiest-to-use DSP solution for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, today announced it has partnered with Infolinks Media , a premium advertising marketplace that guarantees the most effective, sustainable curation of proprietary ad placements, to provide its clients with specialized access to a wider array of curated inventory across Infolinks' exclusive network of 25,000+ premium display, video, in-app, and connected television (CTV) publishing partners. The partnership is of particularly strong value to small to mid-size agencies because it provides AdLib's clients, who already benefit from the programmatic advertising network's "no minimum" pricing model, with yet another way to extend reach and maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS).

infolinks media logo (PRNewsfoto/Infolinks Media)

"Infolinks' unique position in the marketplace and impressive partnerships with publishers allow them to automate the placement of our client's advertisements across their rare, highly curated display, video, and CTV video inventory options," said AdLib founder and CEO Mike Hauptman. "That compelled our decision to integrate our platforms. In short, we wanted access to Infolinks' curated marketplace to be as easy as access to our platform, allowing our clients to focus on outcomes versus operations."

"What makes Infolinks unique is their complete ownership of the advertising stack - from direct publisher integration to premium ad units to auction technology," added Hauptman. "With 100% proprietary placements, you simply can't buy the ad units anywhere else. Direct access also means lower costs. That's why this integration was crucial - it gives our advertisers direct access to high-performing inventory that consistently delivers outsized results."



While all AdLib clients will be able to take advantage of the partnership with Infolinks, long-time AdLib advertising agency and brand partners in the media and entertainment, retail, QSR and financial service categories will be first to tap into it.

"The integration with AdLib streamlines access to our high-performing inventory," said Infolinks Chief Business Officer Jonathan Slavin. "By eliminating unnecessary middlemen and technical hops, we can focus on what matters — delivering strong audience signals and premium placements that drive measurable results. AdLib's platform makes them an ideal partner for both direct brands and agencies seeking efficient, automated access to premium inventory at scale."

The Infolinks marketplace:

Offers a rare curation of Premium Proprietary Ad Placements optimized to achieve extraordinary performance outcomes for advertisers at scale.

Provides one of the most transparent, green paths to publisher ad inventory, providing partners with the clarity and confidence they seek when investing in display, video, and CTV inventory options.

Automates perfect placements of advertisements within the most potent ad units directly across its exclusive network of 25,000 premium publishers.

Allows advertisers to reach their ideal audiences, no matter how broad or specific, with surgical precision and high viewability, based on the superior intent and interest signals our Smart Algorithm synthesizes when curating placements.

Provides deep insights into audience viewability, attention, and intent.

Is MFA-free and Zero Impact.

Ultimately, the AdLib and Infolinks Media partnership gives AdLib's advertisers yet another way to safely and efficiently execute programmatic buying at scale and with full confidence. Those interested in learning more about the partnership may contact [email protected] or visit infolinks.com .

About AdLib Media Group

AdLib Media Group is an advertising software company that provides agencies and brands with the industry's most accessible DSP solutions and services. AdLib's customizable interface and flexible APIs make it easy for users to execute streamlined and automated cross-channel media buying, data activation, and analytics so they can spend less time with software and more time driving their clients' strategy and success. If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact www.getadlib.com.

About Infolinks Media

Infolinks is a premium, direct curated marketplace that guarantees the most effective and sustainable placement of proprietary advertising placements. Infolinks AI-powered Smart AlgorithmTM, makes it easy for our advertising partners to instantly access the insights and perfectly curated mix of ad units they need to appear within to drive the strongest, greenest return on ad spend (ROAS) across our exclusive network of 25,000+ premium publishing partners. Infolinks' direct, exclusive partnerships with publishers provide unrivaled transparency and allow our advertising partners to outperform their brand and performance marketing goals across their display, video and CTV advertising investments by as much as 25%. If you are interested in a guaranteed way to maximize your ROAS or monetization across display, video and CTV, visit www.infolinks.com .

SOURCE Infolinks Media