Adlib Unveils Transform 2025.2: The New Standard for AI Accuracy in Regulated Enterprises

GRAPEVINE, Texas , Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software today announced the launch of Transform 2025.2, the company's most powerful platform release to date and a major milestone in Adlib's mission to serve as the AI Accuracy Authority for regulated industries. With Transform 2025.2, enterprises can reduce exception queues by 40–60%, accelerate critical document cycle times by 30–50%, and shrink audit preparation windows from weeks to days, delivering immediate ROI by ensuring AI systems operate on clean, validated, high-trust data.

"Enterprises are under enormous pressure to adopt AI quickly, but in regulated industries, AI is only as good as the accuracy of the content behind it," said Anthony Vigliotti, Chief Product Officer at Adlib. "Transform 2025.2 provides the accuracy guardrails, validated pipelines, and industry trust kits enterprises need to deploy AI safely, confidently, and at scale."

How Transform 2025.2 Delivers These Results

At the core of Transform 2025.2 is the new Adlib Accuracy Score, a proprietary scoring algorithm that combines multi-LLM voting, hybrid confidence scoring, and layered validation signals, giving enterprises a transparent, quantifiable measure of document trust before any AI model processes it. Complementing this is deep n8n integration, which allows organizations to orchestrate automated correction, routing, enrichment, and validation workflows based on the Accuracy Score itself. This connection between accuracy signals and automated workflows is what reduces exception handling, accelerates throughput, and eliminates manual oversight.

PrecisionPath Industry Trust Kits: Pre-Built Accuracy Pipelines for Regulated Sectors

Transform 2025.2 introduces PrecisionPath industry trust kits, ready-to-deploy accuracy frameworks tailored for Life Sciences, Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, and other highly regulated fields. Each PrecisionPath brings together pre-configured extraction models, use-case–specific prompts and contextual settings, validated demo environments, and integration starters for platforms such as ENOVIA, CARA, Honeywell, Guidewire, and others. Together, these elements enable enterprises to stand up fully validated, AI-ready document pipelines in days instead of months, drastically reducing integration timelines and project risk.

Adlib Solution Hub: The Marketplace for Accuracy Assets

The new Adlib Solution Hub is the industry's first marketplace dedicated to accuracy assets, giving customers and partners instant access to PrecisionPath trust kits, extraction models, workflow templates, and pre-built demo environments within a single, curated experience. Built on a modern, API-first architecture, the Solution Hub enables rapid publishing, internal and external distribution, and faster onboarding, allowing teams to deploy AI-ready document pipelines in minutes instead of months.

"PrecisionPath trust kits and the Solution Hub give enterprises an immediate path to AI ROI," said Chris Huff, CEO of Adlib. "We're giving customers, partners, and pre-sales teams the power to spin up validated workflows, extraction models, and demos in minutes. No heavy engineering, no delays. This is AI you can deploy safely from day one."

Enterprise-Grade Interoperability for Modern AI Architectures

Transform 2025.2 includes major interoperability enhancements across the platform. In addition to expanded REST API capabilities, the release introduces deeper integrations with n8n for multi-step workflow and agent orchestration, as well as native support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) for structured, context-aware interactions between tools, systems, and agents. Updated connectors (including support for ChatGPT 5.0) ensure compatibility with the latest AI systems, while new certifications for Office 365, Windows Server 2022, AWS elasticity, and containerized deployments ensure seamless operation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These upgrades allow enterprises to embed Adlib accuracy guardrails into any modern AI stack, IDP system, or downstream LLM workflow, while preserving validated processes and compliance expectations.

Meeting the New Demands of Enterprise AI

Regulated industries are rapidly shifting from AI experimentation to AI operationalization, where accuracy, auditability, and interoperability are non-negotiable. The volume and complexity of documents feeding AI models are increasing, while regulatory expectations and business risk continue to rise.

Industry analysts are sounding the same alarm: Gartner reports that poor data quality will remain one of the most frequently cited challenges blocking advanced analytics and AI deployments through 2025, and predicts that a significant share of AI projects without AI-ready data will ultimately be abandoned. Everest Group likewise finds that as enterprises scale AI, they are placing growing emphasis on trustworthy data to ensure quality, consistency, security, and tangible business outcomes rather than proof-of-concept experiments that never reach production.

"Enterprises want AI that is fast, compliant, and provably accurate," said Huff. "Transform 2025.2 raises the bar by giving them the accuracy foundation they need to innovate with confidence."

Organizations can evaluate the accuracy, reliability, and AI-readiness of their content pipelines with a complimentary AI Readiness Review at adlibsoftware.com/book-ai-readiness-review .

About Adlib

Adlib is the accuracy authority in AI-driven document automation for high-stakes, regulated industries. As the critical layer in front of IDP systems, LLMs, and RAG pipelines, Adlib ingests messy, multi-format content and transforms it into AI-ready, machine-navigable pipelines. The platform normalizes file types, applies fidelity-preserving rendering and advanced OCR, classifies and chunks content with citation anchors, enriches it with metadata, extracts information into structured data contracts, and validates outputs against each organization's business and compliance rules. This results in compliant, searchable outputs and high-quality structured data that downstream systems can trust.

Across Life Sciences, Energy, Insurance, Financial Services, and other regulated sectors, enterprises rely on Adlib to reduce human-in-the-loop reviews, increase retrieval precision and model accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and lower processing costs. For more than two decades, organizations such as Pfizer, Swiss Re, IAG, and JP Morgan have trusted Adlib to turn unstructured content into reliable, audit-ready data that safeguards compliance, drives performance, and ensures every decision is precise and AI-ready.

