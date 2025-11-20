ADLINK Expands COM Lineup Featuring NXP i.MX 95 SMARC and Open Standard Module (OSM)-Based Solutions -- Tailored for Verticals Demanding Advanced Processing Power

ADLINK OSM-i.MX95 and SMARC LEC-i.MX95 — Two Distinct Designs, One Powerful i.MX95 Platform

Built on NXP i.MX 95 with up to 2 TOPS AI performance, SGeT SMARC 2.2 and OSM 1.2 compliant, for scalable, efficient edge intelligence.

OSM-IMX95: Rugged 45 mm × 45 mm soldered-down module featuring ADLINK's single-sided PCB design, delivering AI-powered performance for compact, power-constrained edge devices.

SMARC LEC-IMX95: 82 mm × 50 mm SGeT SMARC 2.2 module featuring 10 GbE, secure boot, and industrial reliability for intelligent IoT and automation.

A wide range of options and flexible ODM customization, empowering tailored, high-performance edge solutions for diverse verticals.

ADLINK Introduces IMX95 Modules — Driving Next-Level Edge Performance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing solutions, proudly presents its latest NXP-based IMX95 modules powered by the cutting-edge NXP i.MX 95 applications processor family. Engineered to meet the demands of aerospace, automotive edge, commercial IoT, industrial, medical, and networking sectors, these modules deliver a powerful blend of performance, security, and efficiency—supported by a guaranteed 15-year product lifecycle to ensure long-term availability and stability.

At the core of the IMX95 modules is the NXP i.MX95 processor, featuring up to six-core Arm Cortex-A55 alongside Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M33 cores, providing robust multicore processing and real-time control. The integrated Neutron Neural Processing Unit (NPU), supported by the eIQ® framework, delivers up to 2 TOPS, enabling advanced AI inference, computer vision, and real-time data analytics directly at the edge—all within a low-power design optimized for sustained workloads.

Complementing this AI capability, the NXP i.MX 95 modules feature an Image Signal Processor (ISP), Video Processing Unit (VPU), and Arm® Mali™ graphics G310 GPU to support immersive 3D graphics and high-quality vision applications. With flexible memory configurations supporting up to 8GB LPDDR4L RAM and up to 256GB eMMC storage, plus multiple graphic output interfaces including DSI and LVDS, these modules offer extensive adaptability to varied application needs. They also include other standards found in all NXP products, ensuring broad compatibility and easy integration.

Connectivity options include USB 2.0/3.0 ports and high-speed Ethernet interfaces with Precision Time Protocol (PTP), ensuring seamless integration into diverse industrial environments.

OSM-IMX95: Ultra-Compact OSM Solution for Space-Efficient Edge Systems

The ADLINK OSM-IMX95, compliant with SGeT OSM 1.2 Size-L (45 mm x 45 mm), is a cost-effective module that delivers powerful processing and AI capabilities in a rugged, solderable form factor designed for extreme environments. Imagine a smart coffee machine that learns your preferences and brews the perfect cup every time, or portable medical analyzers providing rapid diagnostics at a patient's bedside. Think of compact robotics navigating crowded factory floors or intelligent sensors embedded throughout smart city infrastructure, monitoring air quality and traffic flow in real time.

ADLINK adopts a single-sided PCB design for its OSM modules, following best practices to simplify manufacturing assembly, lower production and carrier board costs, and enhance reliability by minimizing thermal and mechanical stress.

Engineered for embedded edge deployments in space- and power-constrained devices, the OSM-IMX95 is available in ruggedized options that support industrial and commercial environments. It excels in smart city sensors, transportation systems, portable healthcare equipment, and compact robotics. Its soldered-down design reduces manual assembly requirements, making it ideal for high-volume production with lower labor costs. Coupled with low power consumption, integrated NPU, and industrial-grade reliability, it empowers developers to embed high-performance AI intelligence into applications where size, power efficiency, durability, and production scalability are critical.

LEC-IMX95: SMARC Module for Scalable Industrial IoT Intelligence

The ADLINK LEC-IMX95, compliant with SGeT SMARC 2.2 specifications and offered in the 82 mm x 50 mm form factor, delivers exceptional flexibility and performance for scalable edge and IoT applications. Imagine intelligent retail kiosks that recognize returning customers and personalize promotions in real time, or advanced audio systems in public venues that automatically balance clarity and volume for dynamic environments. Picture next-generation transportation systems optimizing traffic flow through AI-enabled control units, or industrial gateways managing complex sensor networks with precision and reliability.

With its optional 10GbE interface alongside the standard 2x GbE, secure boot, and real-time control, the LEC-IMX95 delivers deterministic performance across smart infrastructure, retail automation, and intelligent transport systems. Designed for scalability and easy integration, the LEC-IMX95 pairs seamlessly with cost-effective carrier boards, making it an ideal choice for both standard and low-volume production. With its long lifecycle support and industrial-grade reliability, it enables rapid prototyping and deployment of high-performance, production-ready solutions for evolving industrial and commercial environments.

Choose the Right Fit for Your Industry Innovation — Tailored-Made ODM or ADLINK-Ready Solutions

At ADLINK, we don't just provide powerful modules — we also collaborate closely with you through advanced ODM design services to deliver tailored solutions for both OSM and SMARC platforms. Whether your project requires the modular scalability of the SMARC LEC-IMX95, enabling easy module swaps and upgrades as your needs evolve, or the ultra-compact, rugged, and cost-effective soldered-down efficiency of the OSM-IMX95, we offer the flexibility to meet your specific technical priorities.

It's not about the industry where you're in — it's about choosing the right form factor for your design goals: modular expandability for future-proof adaptability, or soldered resilience for space- and cost-constrained deployments. It's your call.

For more information about ADLINK COMs, follow these links here at adlinktech.com – LEC-IMX95 and OSM-IMX95 modules.

SOURCE Ampro Adlink Technology Inc.