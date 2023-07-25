ADLM Announces 2023 Top Corporate Supporter Award Recipients and Thanks Them for Invaluable Support

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health through laboratory medicine.

The 41 recipients were honored yesterday during a Corporate Recognition Reception at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, and today members of the ADLM Board of Directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:

Abbott
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Binding Site
bioMerieux Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cepheid
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Co-Dx)
DiagnostikNet-BB e.V.
Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.
DiaSorin Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
EKF Diagnostics
EUROIMMUN US
Fapon Biotech, Inc.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.
Grifols
Hamilton Company
HORI Fapon Biotech Inc.BA Medical
IDS Co, LTD
LGC Clinical Diagnostics
Maccura Biotechnology
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation
QuidelOrtho
Radiometer
Randox Laboratories
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
Sansure Biotech, Inc.
SARSTEDT
Sebia
Seegene, Inc.
Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
Siemens Healthineers
Stago
Sysmex
Tecan
TELCOR
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Bioscience
Wallonia Export-Investment Agency
Werfen

ADLM Supporter of the Year
Abbott

CLN Print Advertiser of the Year
Nova Biomedical Corporation

ADLM Digital Advertiser of the Year
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Patron Benefactor
Siemens Healthineers

"On behalf of ADLM, congratulations and a sincere thank you to this year's winners," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "Because of their support, ADLM is able to continue offering the professional resources our members need to excel in the ever-changing healthcare environment."

About the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

The 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 23-27 in Anaheim, California. Plenary sessions will explore microbiome-directed therapies for undernutrition, big data for practicing precision medicine, healthcare equity, cardiovascular disease in women, and promising sickle cell disease treatments.

At the Clinical Lab Expo, more than 900 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to COVID-19 testing, artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Contact:
Bill Malone
AACC
Director, Communications & News Publications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]

Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
[email protected] 

