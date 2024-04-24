ADLM announces 2024 award winners; celebrates achievements in laboratory medicine

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy recognize individuals around the world for outstanding research and service in the field of laboratory medicine and highlight the vital contributions made by all lab professionals to patient care.

2024 ADLM AWARD WINNERS

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Patrick M. Bossuyt, PhD
University of Amsterdam 

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Thomas Annesley, PhD, DABCC
University of Michigan

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
David G. Grenache, PhD, DABCC
TriCore Reference Laboratories

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
James H. Nichols, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Mark A. Zaydman, MD, PhD
Washington University School of Medicine

Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
David Shiembob, MBA, C(ASCP)
ARUP Laboratories

ADLM Past President's Award
Shannon Haymond, PhD, MSPA, DABCC, FADLM
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

ADLM General Research Grant Recipient
Cristina Andrea Figueroa Villalba, MD
Yale School of Medicine

2024 Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient
Kaitlyn Bolte, MS, MLS(ASCP)CM
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2024 ACADEMY OF DIAGNOSTICS & LABORATORY MEDICINE AWARD WINNERS

The Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Amitava Dasgupta, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
University of Kansas Medical Center 

Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Yusheng Zhu, PhD, MS, DABCC (CC, TC, MB), FADLM, FACSc
Penn State University Hershey Medical Center and College of Medicine

George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Mary Kathryn Bohn, PhD
University of Toronto 

"Congratulations to this year's award recipients, whose groundbreaking work in the field of laboratory medicine has been instrumental in advancing healthcare," said ADLM President Dr. Octavia Peck Palmer. "Their accomplishments will help to ensure that clinical laboratories are equipped to deliver evidence-based, high quality patient care for all."

The 2024 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2024, held in Chicago from July 28August 1, 2024.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

