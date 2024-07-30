ADLM announces 2024 Top Corporate Supporter Award recipients and thanks them for their vital backing

Jul 30, 2024, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Top Corporate Supporter Award, a distinction given to companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibits. These significant contributions make it possible for ADLM to further its mission of better health through laboratory medicine.
The 44 recipients will be honored today at ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo). Members of the ADLM board of directors will personally deliver the awards to representatives from each of the following organizations:
Abbott
AESKU.GROUP GmbH
Anbio Biotechnology
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Co-Dx)
Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc.
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
DiaSorin Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Dirui Industrial Co., LTD
Fapon Biotech Inc.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.
Grifols
Hamilton Company
Healgen Scientific LLC
Hologic
HORIBA Medical
IDS Co, LTD
Inpeco S.A.
LGC Clinical Diagnostics
Nittobo
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation
QuidelOrtho
Radiometer
Randox Laboratories
Revvity/EUROIMMUN AG
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
SARSTEDT
Sebia
Seegene, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
SNIBE Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)
Sysmex
Tecan Trading AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Bioscience
Wallonia Export-Investment Agency
Werfen
WHPM/Hemosure
Wondfo USA Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology
CLN Print Advertiser of the Year 2024
Nova Biomedical Corporation
ADLM Digital Advertiser of the Year 2024
LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
ADLM Supporter of the Year 2024
Abbott
Patron Benefactor 2024
Siemens Healthineers
"On behalf of ADLM, I want to extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to this year's awardees," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "Because of their invaluable support, our members have the tools and resources they need to excel in an increasingly challenging healthcare landscape."
About ADLM 2024
ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 28-August 1 in Chicago. Plenary sessions will explore the projected consequences of ending abortion protection, new HIV prevention options, lymphoma biomarkers and therapeutic targets, pharmacogenetic testing in precision health, and the need for clinical trials of laboratory tests.
At the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 900 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, point-of-care, and automation.
About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.
