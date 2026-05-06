ADLM announces 2026 award winners; celebrates achievements in laboratory medicine

News provided byAssociation for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
May 06, 2026, 11:58 ET
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy recognize laboratory medicine professionals worldwide for their exceptional research and service, while also raising awareness of the field's vital role in improving patient care.
2026 ADLM award winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
David M. Nathan, MD
Massachusetts General Hospital
Harvard Medical School
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Alan Wu, PhD, DABCC, FACB
San Francisco General Hospital
University of California, San Francisco
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Barbara Goldsmith, PhD, FADLM
Thomas Jefferson University
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
Veronica Luzzi, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
LuCitek LLC
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Nicholas Borcherding, MD, PhD
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Washington University in St. Louis
Medical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
Shawn Luby, MS, MLS(ASCP)CM
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award
Octavia M. Peck Palmer, PhD, FADLM
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
ADLM Past President's Award
Anthony A. Killeen, MD, BCh, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
University of Minnesota
ADLM General Research Grant Recipient
William P.T.M. van Doorn
Maastricht University Medical Centre+
Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient
Marisa Germaine, MLS (ASCP)CMSCCM
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
2026 Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine award winners
Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Alan Remaley, MD, PhD, FAHA
National Institutes of Health
Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Qing Meng, PhD, MD, DABCC, FADLM
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Cate Omosule, PhD, DABCC, NRCC
Washington University in St. Louis
"Congratulations to this year's award recipients, whose work exemplifies the scientific rigor and dedication needed to advance better health for all through laboratory medicine," said ADLM President Dr. Paul J. Jannetto. "Through leadership in research, education, and service, their contributions strengthen the profession and help ensure that patients benefit from accurate, timely, and equitable diagnostic testing."
The 2026 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2026, held in Anaheim, California from July 26-30.
About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.
Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]
Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]
SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
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