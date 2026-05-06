ADLM announces 2026 award winners; celebrates achievements in laboratory medicine

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy recognize laboratory medicine professionals worldwide for their exceptional research and service, while also raising awareness of the field's vital role in improving patient care.

2026 ADLM award winners

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

David M. Nathan, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital

Harvard Medical School

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Alan Wu, PhD, DABCC, FACB

San Francisco General Hospital

University of California, San Francisco

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Barbara Goldsmith, PhD, FADLM

Thomas Jefferson University

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

Veronica Luzzi, PhD, DABCC, FADLM

LuCitek LLC

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Nicholas Borcherding, MD, PhD

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Washington University in St. Louis

Medical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award

Shawn Luby, MS, MLS(ASCP)CM

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award

Octavia M. Peck Palmer, PhD, FADLM

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

ADLM Past President's Award

Anthony A. Killeen, MD, BCh, PhD, DABCC, FADLM

University of Minnesota

ADLM General Research Grant Recipient

William P.T.M. van Doorn

Maastricht University Medical Centre+

Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient

Marisa Germaine, MLS (ASCP)CMSCCM

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

2026 Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine award winners

Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Alan Remaley, MD, PhD, FAHA

National Institutes of Health

Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Qing Meng, PhD, MD, DABCC, FADLM

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Cate Omosule, PhD, DABCC, NRCC

Washington University in St. Louis

"Congratulations to this year's award recipients, whose work exemplifies the scientific rigor and dedication needed to advance better health for all through laboratory medicine," said ADLM President Dr. Paul J. Jannetto. "Through leadership in research, education, and service, their contributions strengthen the profession and help ensure that patients benefit from accurate, timely, and equitable diagnostic testing."

The 2026 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2026, held in Anaheim, California from July 26-30.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Bill Malone

ADLM

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

(p) 202.835.8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)