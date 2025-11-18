ADLM welcomes Melanie J. Wells as CEO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Melanie J. Wells, MPH, CAE as CEO effective January 30, 2026.

Prior to joining ADLM, Wells served for 2 years as CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF). ACMG is an organization with more than 3,000 members and an operational budget of $10.2 million. ACMGF advances the field of genetics and genomics by providing philanthropic funding to support the strategic initiatives of ACMG. She also previously held roles as Chief Operations Officer and Director of Administration at ACMG and ACMGF. Among her many accomplishments during her time there, she reduced organizational expenses by 80% within 1 calendar year and expanded the organization's journal portfolio, resulting in a 40% increase in international reach and readership.

As CEO of ADLM, Wells will lead the association as it implements a new strategic plan that debuted in 2024. The five goals of the new plan include promoting excellence in scientific practice and knowledge within the fields of diagnostics and laboratory medicine; driving and influencing the use of data science in laboratory medicine; increasing recognition of the impact of laboratory medicine and empowering our members to advance healthcare; strengthening regulatory and legislative advocacy to ensure a favorable environment for advancing health for all through laboratory medicine; and ensuring organizational sustainability and financial security.

"Melanie brings more than two decades of leadership across global health, nonprofit management, and the scientific community," ADLM President Dr. Paul J. Jannetto said, "and what stood out most to the search committee was her balanced, relationship-driven approach to leading organizations through growth, change, and long-term strategy. The ADLM board of directors is confident that Melanie's leadership will align with the work that ADLM members and staff have already set in motion and that she will help us continue building an ADLM that is stronger, more agile, and more connected to the needs of our members and the public."

"This is an incredible moment to pursue the shared vision of the ADLM board, staff, and its members," Wells said. "I look forward to partnering with our team to achieve ADLM's strategic goals and strengthen our foundation for the future. We have an opportunity to transform the world's understanding of laboratory medicine and highlight the experts whose work is central to medical innovation and patient care."

Wells' career reflects a commitment to strengthening systems to improve health outcomes and organizational performance. In addition to the roles she held at ACMG, she has served as Chief Operating Officer of the Society for Public Health Education, Senior Consultant Healthcare Analyst at Booz Allen Hamilton, and Executive Director of Capital City Area Health Education Center. Through these varied positions, she has gained experience with a broad range of major public-health and workforce initiatives, including cancer navigation, HIV/AIDS, minority health, and programs designed to expand access to scientific careers.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Public Health in health policy and management from the University of South Florida and is an American Society of Association Executives Certified Association Executive.

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

