Adm. Karl Schultz to be Keynote Speaker at Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adm. Karl Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Armed Services YMCA Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala on Oct. 29.

"We're pleased to have Adm. Schultz join us as this year's Angels of the Battlefield keynote speaker," William French, Armed Services YMCA President/CEO, said. "We know he appreciates the heroism and dedication of those who are honored at this event."

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA signature event that honors the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. The Armed Services YMCA recognizes a single individual from each military branch for their accomplishments.

Schultz assumed the duties of commandant in June 2018. From August 2016 to May 2018, Schultz was Commander, Atlantic Area, where he was the operational commander for all Coast Guard missions spanning five Coast Guard Districts and 40 states. At the same time, he served as Director, DHS Joint Task Force-East, responsible for achieving the objectives of the DHS Southern Border and Approaches Campaign Plan in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Region. He has held numerous flag assignments, operational assignments and senior staff assignments.

Among his personal awards are the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal and the Defense Superior Service Medal.

Schultz graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1983, and earned a master's degree from the University of Connecticut in 1992. He completed a one-year National Security Fellowship at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in 2006.

The annual Angels of the Battlefield Gala will take place at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. Angels is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

