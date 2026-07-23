ADMA Alert: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Investors Urged to Contact Hagens Berman; Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

News provided by

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Jul 23, 2026, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman alerts investors in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit focuses on alleged misrepresentations concerning the company's financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution, and business practices.

SUBMIT YOUR ADMA LOSSES TO HAGENS BERMAN NOW 

Key ADMA Class Action Details

Alleged Wrongdoing in ADMA Biologics Lawsuit:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants artificially inflated stock value by misrepresenting and failing to disclose that:

  • ADMA Biologics engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction;
  • ADMA Biologics used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue;
  • ADMA Biologics lacked adequate internal controls; and
  • As a result, Defendants' statements about ADMA Biologics' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Truth Emerges and Market Reaction:

The suit alleges that the misstatements were revealed through several corrective disclosure events, which wiped out substantial shareholder value, exposing investors to severe financial harm.

Date

Corrective Event

Stock Price Impact

March 24, 2026

Culper Research publishes short-seller report revealing channel stuffing, rebates, and undisclosed related-party distributor Genesis BioPharma, triggering intense market sell-offs over two trading days as investors digest the revelations.

-31.6% combined

(March 24: Down 16.6% to $11.33)

(March 25: Down 15.0% to $9.63)

March 26, 2026

ADMA issues a press release responding to the short-seller report stating it was "taking appropriate steps to review the assertions," alongside a stock rating downgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald, further eroding investor confidence.

-13.9%

(Down $1.34 to close at $8.29)

Hagens Berman's Investigation

"We're investigation whether ADMA made false and misleading statements to investors concealing the reality of its distribution channels and financial reporting, as the suit alleges" said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the lawsuit's claims.

What Affected ADMA Investors Can Do

If you invested in ADMA and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your information to Hagens Berman »

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the ADMA case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ADMA should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

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