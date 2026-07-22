ADMA Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (ADMA) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 10, 2026

ADMA Biologics allegedly used channel stuffing to inflate ASCENIV revenues by millions, turning reported 20% growth into an estimated 3% decline, according to a new securities class action.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ASCENIV net revenues reportedly reached $362.5 million in 2025, reflecting alleged 20% year-over-year growth. A research report published in March 2026 estimated that absent channel stuffing, revenues actually declined 3%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

The Alleged Channel Stuffing Methodology

The specialty biologics market relies on genuine end-patient demand to support premium-priced therapies. ASCENIV, priced at approximately $900 per gram, commands a 6-to-10x premium over standard IVIG therapies. The lawsuit contends that ADMA shipped unwanted quantities of ASCENIV to distributors to manufacture the appearance of surging demand, a practice known as channel stuffing. According to the lawsuit, high-level employees at one of ADMA's two largest distributors confirmed that excess inventory was accumulating in the distribution channel.

The complaint alleges payors treated ASCENIV as functionally identical to standard IVIGs available at a fraction of the cost, imposing strict prior authorization requirements, step edits, and outright denials. Providers facing reimbursement obstacles allegedly slowed their ordering, yet reported revenues continued climbing.

How Channel Stuffing Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The action claims ADMA's revenue recognition policy stated that product revenue is recognized when the customer has control over the product and title passes. By allegedly shipping unwanted volumes to distributors, the Company could record revenue upon delivery even though end-market demand did not support those shipments.

ASCENIV revenues allegedly grew from $92.6 million in 2023 to $362.5 million in 2025, a trajectory the lawsuit contends was artificially manufactured

grew from $92.6 million in 2023 to $362.5 million in 2025, a trajectory the lawsuit contends was artificially manufactured A March 2026 research report estimated real 2025 revenue growth was negative 3%, not the positive 20% ADMA reported

Distributors were allegedly left holding excess inventory as providers reduced orders amid reimbursement challenges

left holding excess inventory as providers reduced orders amid reimbursement challenges The Company's SEC filings repeatedly certified that disclosure controls were "effective at the reasonable assurance level," which the lawsuit asserts was false

ADMA allegedly failed to disclose sales to Genesis BioPharma Services, an entity operating out of the Company's own headquarters and owned by the Grossman family

failed to disclose sales to Genesis BioPharma Services, an entity operating out of the Company's own headquarters and owned by the Grossman family The pricing premium of approximately $900 per gram depended on perceived clinical differentiation, yet ADMA never conducted a head-to-head study against standard IVIGs

The Undisclosed Related Party Factor

While ADMA's quarterly and annual filings disclosed small purchases from GenesisBPS, the lawsuit contends the Company omitted sales to the similarly named Genesis BioPharma Services. This entity allegedly operated from ADMA's corporate offices in Ramsey, New Jersey, and was owned by the same family members who founded and led the Company. The action asserts this omission concealed a related party distribution channel that facilitated the alleged channel stuffing scheme.

Submit your information to join this case or call (212) 363-7500.

"This case presents important questions about revenue recognition disclosure obligations in the specialty biologics sector. When reported growth diverges so dramatically from estimated real demand, shareholders deserve to understand why." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: What is the ADMA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026. A research report alleged that channel stuffing inflated revenues, turning reported 20% growth into an estimated 3% decline, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ADMA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ADMA stock or securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ADMA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ADMA made materially false or misleading statements regarding revenue recognition practices, internal control effectiveness, and related party transaction disclosures during the class period. When the true state was revealed by a March 2026 research report, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ADMA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP