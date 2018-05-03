LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2018, American multinational hospitality company Hilton Hotel partnered with Hospitality Design Group and challenged 12 top design firms to a one-of-a-kind design competition: to create the ultimate luxury guest room in 24 hours. Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design won the competition by intertwining styles from the 21st century and trends from the 1920's.

ADMARES, the World Leader in Modular Construction Techniques, has Been Commissioned to Build the Ultimate Luxury Guest Room for Hilton Hotel

Using their innovative modular technology, ADMARES will build the winning guest room design. Mikael Hedberg, CEO of ADMARES said, "This is another great opportunity to work with a world-class partner in the hospitality industry. ADMARES has successfully completed the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini in the Bahamas so it was a great honor to win the commission for The Hilton Box." Resorts World Bimini was successfully completed by ADMARES with 269 pre-assembled hotel rooms using cutting-edge construction.

Leo Eskenazi, Sr. Director of Design, Hilton Latin America & The Caribbean adds, "We have worked on ground-breaking hospitality projects around the world before but this has been a very special opportunity for us. The benefits of working with the pre-assembly technology of ADMARES is their level of innovation and technical ambition. Collaboration has been very successful due to the vast experience of ADMARES on such projects of this magnitude and we are very proud of the result."

ADMARES technology has allowed for the majority of the building construction to take place away from the main construction site, with modules delivered to the site and installed in a nearly finished condition. By greatly reducing on-site construction, reducing the time to occupancy and producing a high quality product, ADMARES delivers valuable commercial benefits.

The Hilton Box has been built for the Hospitality Design Expo in Las Vegas on May 2-4 and will be located in booth #1883.

