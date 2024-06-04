adMarketplace Expands with Three New Hires, Pioneering Progress in the AdTech Sector

With the addition of a VP of Sales, General Counsel, and Germany Country Manager, adMarketplace leads in growth and expansion, challenging the status quo amid industry job cuts.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace, the search advertising company, today announced the addition of three key new hires, expanding the company's capabilities to continue delivering incremental revenue to the world's largest advertisers.

Dave Hollander joins adMarketplace as its Vice President of Sales from Google. During his nine-year tenure, Dave led Google's sales enablement strategy and operations across the U.S. and EMEA, and multiple sales teams for their enterprise performance clients.

adMarketplace appoints Michael Kraver as General Counsel. Previously, Kraver managed a legal team at Walmart supporting the company's emerging technology initiatives.

As adMarketplace's first full-time hire in Germany, Reza Najib joins as Country Manager, expanding the company's reach in the European market. Najib joins from Yahoo, where he managed a wide spectrum of products covering Search, Native, Display, and Video ad formats.

adMarketplace's expansion comes at a time of transformation for search on the open web. With these critical new additions, adMarketplace has advanced its offerings and market reach to meet growing demands for search advertising diversification and innovation.

"Search on the open web is at a crossroads. We are energized to welcome Dave, Michael, and Reza to our team as we expand our capacity to innovate and disrupt search on a global scale," said adMarketplace Co-CEO and President, Adam Epstein. "adMarketplace is well positioned to meet this challenge thanks to our unmatched volume and value for advertisers and publishers alike."

adMarketplace is a search advertising company that helps consumers discover relevant brands and products on the open web. For over two decades, adMarketplace has connected the world's largest advertisers with consumers when they search outside of the legacy search engines. Today, millions of people worldwide engage with adMarketplace's exclusive, transparent media opportunities across the internet's leading browsers, shopping apps, and review sites. adMarketplace's mission is to deliver engaging consumer search experiences while empowering advertisers to measure media performance accurately. Learn more about adMarketplace by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

