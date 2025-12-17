adMarketplace Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Build the Next Generation of Search Advertising

Industry veterans join as Global Chief Business Officer and Chief Product Officer to accelerate AI innovation for native search advertising

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace , the leader in native search advertising, today announced the appointment of John Nitti as Global Chief Business Officer and Sam Cox as Chief Product Officer. Nitti, a widely recognized industry veteran, will spearhead commercial strategy and business growth, while Cox will advance platform innovation to take adMarketplace into the next generation of native search advertising.

John Nitti, Global Chief Business Officer, adMarketplace Sam Cox, Chief Product Officer, adMarketplace

The search advertising industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by advances in AI, changing consumer behaviors, and the growing importance of native placements outside legacy search engines. As advertisers seek more efficient and incremental results, adMarketplace is doubling down on innovation and leadership, investing in top talent and technology to shape the future of native search. The addition of Nitti and Cox to the executive team underscores adMarketplace's commitment to delivering measurable value for advertisers and publishers.

"This is a strategic investment in the future of adMarketplace and the native search advertising market," said Jamie Hill, Chairman and Co-CEO, adMarketplace. "John's deep industry relationships and commercial expertise, combined with Sam's visionary product leadership, position us to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater results for our partners. We are investing in the talent and technology needed to lead the next wave of growth in search advertising."

Nitti brings 25+ years of industry experience, most recently serving as the Global Head of Revenue Operations and Advertising Innovation at X and previously holding roles with Verizon, Publicis Groupe, and American Express. In the new role of Global Chief Business Officer, Nitti will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, accelerating revenue growth, and driving commercial excellence across the organization.

"Search advertising sits at a critical juncture as AI and changing consumer behaviors redefine how brands and partners connect with audiences," said John Nitti, Global Chief Business Officer, adMarketplace. "adMarketplace is uniquely positioned to accelerate this transformation, with the scale, technology, and vision to deliver real outcomes for advertiser and publisher partners. Joining this leadership team is an opportunity to help shape the future of search and drive meaningful growth for advertisers across the globe."

Cox, who previously directed product management for programmatic DSP at Amazon and led Google's Ad Exchange (AdX), will bring critical expertise in navigating the digital advertising landscape as it shifts with AI. At adMarketplace, he will drive AI-powered innovation, enhance performance efficiency, and optimize media investment strategies across the company's native search solutions.

"With AI becoming central to campaign performance, we have a unique opportunity to innovate how advertisers and publishers connect with consumers throughout their digital journeys," said Sam Cox, Chief Product Officer, adMarketplace. "I am excited to join adMarketplace at such a transformative moment for the search advertising industry and look forward to working with the talented team to shape the future of native search advertising."

Nitti and Cox will be based out of New York City, adMarketplace's global headquarters. To support industry innovation, adMarketplace recently published the 2025 AI Search Consumer Report, offering critical insights into evolving consumer behaviors and the impact of AI on search advertising. Download the full report at: https://www.admarketplace.com/ai-search-consumer-report-admarketplace .

