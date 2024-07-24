ADME Toxicology Testing Market Worth 7.12 Billion 2031- Reveals by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "ADME Toxicology Testing Market"- By Type of Services (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion), Type of Assays(Batch / Fed-Batch, Continuous), Type of Molecule (Biologics, Small Molecules), End User(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic / Research Institutes), Therapeutic Areas(Blood Disorder, Cardiovascular Disorder, Gastrointestinal and Vascular Disorder, Hormonal Disorder, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Mental Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncology Disorders, Respiratory Disorders), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

The ADME Toxicology Testing Market is estimated to reach over USD 7.12 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

ADME is generally applied to investigate the impact of chemicals on human health. Chemicals can be absorbed, distributed, metabolized, or removed in biological systems in this manner. Excretion is a method of eliminating some substances, but not all of them. By considering every pathway a chemical takes as it enters, passes through, and exits the body, human can determine its toxicity. ADME is a crucial term in cellular biology and biochemistry that defines the possible effects that a substance or medication might have on a living organism. This is due to the fact that a molecule's physicochemical characteristics and the host system both affect its mobility and metabolism.

Chemical characteristics include polarity, molecular weight, molecular size, chirality, HOMO/LUMO, and many more have an effect on the ADME potential of a molecule or toxin. ADME is typically used to characterize a pharmaceutical compound's or drug's effects. While ADME concepts are explicitly used in the design of drugs, no rules pertaining to ADME are used in the design of chemicals intended for commercial use.

Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA, have stringent guidelines for drug safety and efficacy, necessitating comprehensive ADME toxicology testing. Continuous advancements in technologies, such as high-throughput screening, computational modeling, and in vitro testing methods, enhance the efficiency and accuracy of ADME toxicology testing.

List of Prominent Players in the ADME Toxicology Testing Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

RTI International

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Galapagos

Tecan Group

GVK Biosciences

Pharmaron

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Sai Life Sciences

Shanghai Medicilon

Syngene International

WuXi AppTec

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 3.82 Bn Market Size Value In 2031 USD 7.12 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Type of Services, Type of Assays, Type of Molecule, End User, Therapeutic Areas Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, which relies heavily on ADME toxicology testing for biologics and biosimilars, supports market expansion. Increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development to discover new drugs fuels the demand for ADME toxicology testing. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, drives the need for new and effective therapeutics, boosting the demand for ADME toxicology testing. Growing awareness and emphasis on patient safety and drug efficacy propel the demand for comprehensive ADME toxicology testing throughout the drug development process.

Challenges:

The complexity of human biology and variability in responses to drugs can make it challenging to accurately predict ADME properties and toxicological effects, leading to potential inaccuracies. DME toxicology testing is often expensive due to the need for sophisticated equipment, advanced technologies, and highly skilled personnel, which can limit accessibility for smaller companies and research institutions.

Regional Trends:

North America dominates the market during forecast. Leading adoption of advanced technologies and methodologies in ADME testing, including high-throughput screening and computational modeling. Compliance with stringent FDA regulations drives demand for comprehensive ADME toxicology testing. Significant investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research and development drives the demand for ADME toxicology testing. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases drives the demand for new drugs, thereby increasing the need for comprehensive ADME toxicology testing. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region. Rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in countries like China, India, and Japan drive the demand for ADME testing services. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities enhance regional market growth.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023 , Charles River Laboratories agreed to a multi-program partnership agreement with Related Sciences that covered medicinal chemistry, biology, pharmacology, ADME, high-throughput screening, and finally safety testing and IND submission. As part of the partnership, RS will collaborate closely with the Charles River and Valo Health teams to utilize Logica in the search for novel therapeutics that will address important unmet needs in a variety of disease categories, such as inflammatory disorders, cancer immunotherapy, and autoimmune.

Segmentation of ADME Toxicology Testing Market.

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market -Type of Services

Absorption

Distribution

Metabolism

Excretion

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Type of Assays

Batch / Fed-Batch

Continuous

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Type of Molecules

Biologics

Small Molecules

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market – End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic / Research Institutes

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Therapeutic Areas

Blood Disorder

Cardiovascular Disorder

Gastrointestinal and Vascular Disorder

Hormonal Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Mental Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncology Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

