Admediary Launches CaseClients for Personal Injury and Mass Tort Marketing

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the CaseClients division, Admediary has greatly increased its presence as a leader in the Legal marketing industry. CaseClients was created to help attorneys and law firms with their marketing efforts, while providing Admediary the ability to explicitly showcase its high volume, high converting legal leads.

CaseClients owns and operates a large suite of consumer facing website brands to generate leads, with a strong focus on quality and compliance. Best of breed technology platforms are integrated to ensure phone and email validation, as well as TCPA compliance. The combination of an in-house media buying team and external media channels provides all CaseClients partners with a steady flow of consumers seeking legal services.

"Our proprietary technology uses decisioning logic to deliver legal leads that match the exact requirements of the lawyer or law firm, then delivers the information securely in real-time," said SVP of Media & Client Services, Adam Trentacoste. "It's an exciting time for Admediary, and CaseClients is another step towards our goal of being the leader in performance-based customer acquisition."

Since 2014, Admediary has provided exclusive, compliant, real-time consumer leads to attorneys across the US, and currently generates over 20,000 legal leads per month. These leads are in the legal practice areas of motor vehicle accident, workers compensation, general personal injury, medical malpractice, social security disability as well as mass tort litigation such as Xarelto, Talcum Powder, IVC Filters, Roundup, 3M Ear Plugs, and Hernia Mesh.

About Admediary LLC

Admediary was created by a team of industry leaders in New York and California, with a proven track record of success in online and offline marketing within start-up and Fortune 500 companies. The team has decades of experience in offer development, performance-based media buying, and a deep knowledge of client KPI optimization.

