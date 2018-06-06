Admescope has Acquired MetaSafe AB

Admescope, having the headquarters and laboratories in Oulu, Finland, will continue to operate MetaSafe's business in Södertälje. This acquisition will strengthen Admescope's drug metabolism services further to clinical phase projects, as well as gives the benefit of having another high-quality laboratory facility.

Dr Ari Tolonen, CEO of Admescope said: "We are excited about the acquisition, and warmly welcoming MetaSafe's experienced experts as a part of the Admescope team. Due to the excellent synergy between the companies' service portfolios and operative models, this acquisition will add value for both MetaSafe's and Admescope's customers, as together we create a more comprehensive service offering with strengths from the both companies."

Dr Johanna Haglund, CEO of MetaSafe continued: "At MetaSafe we are very pleased to see a future as an integrated part of Admescope. Together we can position our global business even better, more sustainably and more efficiently - to the advantage of our customers and business partners. The merger will create a unique ADME CRO, providing complete ADME services to our customers. MetaSafe's and Admescope's services are highly complementary, and in the future we will be in a position to provide our customers with a comprehensive offering from a single source for everything relating to ADME services in order to ensure early and late lead candidate optimization."

About Admescope Ltd

Admescope is a privately owned preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) providing the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and veterinary industry with ADME-Tox services. The service offering is widely spread over the whole ADME-Tox area, with a unique expertise in drug metabolism and drug interactions services. The company was established in 2011 and works with high number of customers in 24 countries on 4 continents.

www.admescope.com

About MetaSafe AB

MetaSafe AB is a privately owned contract research organisation (CRO) specialised in metabolite identification studies during drug development. MetaSafe provides effective analytical solutions to answer customer's questions without compromising quality or scientific rigor. MetaSafe works in state of the art facilities and uses top of the line equipment for the purpose of delivering data and knowledge about biotransformation characteristics of drugs. The company was established in 2013 and has reached market acceptance in the field.

www.metasafe.se

Further Information:

Juho Alatalo

VP, Marketing and Sales,

Admescope Ltd

+358-40-357-9603

Juho.alatalo@admescope.com

