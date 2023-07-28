Admin Awards Announces 3rd Annual 2023 Pacific Northwest Admin Awards: Celebrating Administrative Excellence

DALLAS, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Admin Awards®, founded by Sunny Nunan, the daughter of a secretary, is thrilled to announce the upcoming 3rd Annual 2023 Pacific Northwest Admin Awards. The event, often referred to as the "Academy Awards for Admins," recognizes and honors the invaluable contributions of Administrative Professionals in various industries.

Admin Awards®: Honoring the Heart and Backbone of Companies

The iconic Admin Awards The country's leading organizations love recognizing their Administrative Professionals

Admin Awards® is the world's first public recognition program designed exclusively to celebrate Administrative Professionals who are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes. The Good as Gold Awards Gala, dubbed the "Academy Awards for Administrative Professionals," will highlight all nominees and unveil the finalists and award winners across nine different categories.

A Five-Star Experience for Administrative Professionals and their Leaders

The Good as Gold Gala offers Administrative Professionals a red-carpet experience, complete with a high-value custom gift, gourmet dinner, premium beverages, and the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars. This event not only showcases the finalists and winners but also celebrates the dedication and hard work of all Administrative Professionals.

Distinguished Personalities and Past Winners

The Admin Awards® most prestigious award is presented by Colleen Barrett, the former executive assistant to Southwest Airlines founder and president Herb Kelleher. Colleen Barrett's legacy lives on through the most prestigious award presented at the Admin Awards®, the Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence.

Past recipients include remarkable individuals like Debbie Gross from Cisco, Denise Polanco from Hewlett Packard, and Lorna DeArmond from NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Save the Date: September 20th, 2023

The Pacific Northwest Admin Awards 'Good as Gold' Award Galas will take place on September 20th, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM. Nominations must be submitted by August 15th, 2023, before midnight.

Recognizing the Backbone of Organizations

Sunny Nunan, inspired by her mother's corporate miracles as an Executive Secretary, founded the Admin Awards® with a clear vision of honoring the backbone of organizations – the Administrative Professionals. The program, now spanning nine cities nationwide, demolishes stereotypes and elevates previously overlooked workplace heroes. These professionals play a pivotal role in supporting executives, departments, and regions across both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Celebrating Administrative Professionals Nationwide

Over the years, the Admin Awards® has garnered support from top executives and colleagues from companies like Southwest, Robert Half, Starbucks, Amazon, Microsoft, Uber, Toyota, Gilead, Salesforce, and Johns Hopkins. The electrifying atmosphere at the awards gala reflects the appreciation and admiration for the exceptional contributions of Administrative Professionals.

Nominate an Admin Professional Today!

To be considered for an Admin Award®, nominees must currently serve in an administrative role within for-profit or nonprofit companies in the market area.

About Admin Awards

Admin Awards® is the brainchild of Sunny Nunan, a recognition program dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Administrative Professionals. Launched in 2012, the program has grown exponentially, honoring professionals across nine distinct award categories and earning the distinction of the Administrative Profession's highest honor.

For more information, please visit adminawards.com.

