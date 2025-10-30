AdminaHealth Achieves 99% Client Retention and +70 NPS

While new WTW data shows heightened vendor switching due to cost pressures, AdminaHealth earns high marks for stability, ROI, and data security leadership.

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of automated premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, announced today that it achieved a 99% client retention rate for the last calendar year and a +70 Net Promoter Score (NPS). These outcomes underscore AdminaHealth's leadership in stability, reliability, and measurable client value during a period of vendor churn and cost sensitivity.

The 2025 WTW U.S. Employer Benefits Strategy Survey reports that 73% of U.S. employers plan to either enhance or replace one or more benefits administration vendors in the next two years due to cost escalation, inefficiencies, and reconciliation errors. Against this trend, AdminaHealth's near-perfect retention across brokers, carriers, and employers stands out as a clear differentiator.

"Employers are demanding automation, transparency, and measurable ROI. Our success reflects that we meet these expectations consistently," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth.

The WTW survey named billing and reconciliation inefficiencies as leading frustrations, precisely what the AdminaHealth Billing Suite® resolves through automation and simplified payment management.

Built for scalability and accuracy, the Billing Suite is a SaaS platform that integrates with enrollment, payroll, HRIS systems, and carrier data feeds. It is among the few billing technologies certified under both HITRUST and NIST.

AdminaHealth's 2025 satisfaction survey results show measurable outcomes:

95% said platform meets their operational needs

75% cited extreme satisfaction with reliability

100% rated Customer Success as helpful; 90% cited exceptional responsiveness and expertise

Clients save an average of two to three full employee days per month on billing operations—more for larger groups

As much as seven-figure annual savings through the elimination of premium leakage and manual error.

"Retention and ROI are not just promotional assertions; they are the measurable outcomes of reliability and precision," said Bull.

AdminaHealth is guided by a commitment to never sacrifice accuracy or client confidence for speed. The company's investments in AI-driven reconciliation, infrastructure, and customer success ensure continued stability and leadership.

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies premium billing and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators.

SOURCE AdminaHealth