AdminaHealth Announces Silver Sponsorship of the 2024 Employee Navigator Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the employer-sponsored and voluntary benefits marketplace, is proud to announce its Silver Sponsorship of the 2024 Employee Navigator Conference, taking place June 12-14 at the Westin Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel. Employee Navigator provides leading enrollment and benefit administration solutions, making it easy for insurance brokers, TPAs, and carriers to manage high-volume, time-critical processes. AdminaHealth is a leading Employee Navigator partner featured under Consolidated Invoicing on the platform's Marketplace.

"We're thrilled to be a Silver Sponsor. The conference is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the Employee Navigator community and showcase how our industry-leading billing and payments platform streamlines the processes," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. Bull will also give one of the two featured keynote presentations during the event.

AdminaHealth Simplifies Benefits Billing for Employee Navigator Users

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite® ingests data directly from Employee Navigator and reconciles the data against carrier invoices and payroll registers, giving administrators total assurance that amounts are accurate. By automating the process, users only need to resolve the small subset of reconciliation exceptions identified.

Conference attendees can visit the AdminaHealth booth to learn more about the innovative AdminaHealth Billing Suite and see how the solution integrates seamlessly with the Employee Navigator platform. Employee Navigator users can easily connect with AdminaHealth to automate critical tasks, including:

Reconciliation: Eliminate manual reconciliation for multiple entities between enrollment, payroll deductions taken, and carrier invoices.

Invoice consolidation: Effortlessly consolidate multiple benefit invoices into one bill for all coverages and see amounts due to each vendor.

Payment management: Streamline the payment process with automated workflows and electronic payments.

Complex benefits billing: Simplify cost allocation across locations and divisions.

"Our SaaS solution empowers Employee Navigator users to save significant time and resources while saving money and reducing risk by automating tedious and error-prone manual processes," said Bull. "The AdminaHealth Billing Suite reduces the time spent on reconciliation by 80% or more compared to spreadsheets, allowing administrators to eliminate expensive premium leakage and address service issues before they happen."

Attendees interested in automating their premium billing are encouraged to schedule a 15-minute meetup during the conference by emailing [email protected] or contacting AdminaHealth through www.AdminaHealth.com.

