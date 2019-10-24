AdminaHealth® Appoints Timur (Tim) Sakayev as New Director of Client Success

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the insurance marketplace, today announced it has named Timur (Tim) Sakayev to serve as its Director of Client Success. While AdminaHealth experiences accelerated growth, Tim will be responsible for leading the Customer Success Managers, Technical Account Managers, and Renewal Operations staff to maintain high customer satisfaction levels.

Timur (Tim) Sakayev

"We are very excited to welcome Tim to the AdminaHealth team," said Robert A. Bull, CEO. "Tim brings over 15 years of experience delivering results across regulatory compliance, hedge fund operations, project management, and IT. Throughout his career Tim has been noted for his leadership skills and client-focused success. He is able to establish working relationships and "speak the language" of stakeholders at every level–from analyst to CEO."

Tim previously served in multiple roles at Compliance Solutions Strategies (formerly Advise Technologies), a regulatory reporting solutions provider for top asset managers. His most recent title was Director of Operational Best Practices and Data & Analytics. Throughout his tenure at Advise/CSS, Tim established and led the Managed Services group, expanding the company's offering into the services domain, guiding high-value and high-complexity implementations, and steering recovery of at-risk client engagements.

In addition, Tim co-managed the company's Regulatory Best Practices group, advising clients on the interpretation and implementation of best practices for regulatory reporting in the United States and Europe.

"Throughout my career, I've always positioned myself at the intersection of technology and business, driving the delivery of cross-functional strategic objectives while emphasizing consistency, discipline, and precision in execution," says Tim. "I'm truly excited to be joining a team that authentically cares about the people and organizations we serve and look forward to helping our customers implement a new system that relieves administrative burdens and empowers them to know they are managing their billing processes accurately and efficiently."

Tim holds Master of Business Administration from NYU Stern School of Business. He is also a CAIA charter-holder and PMI-certified Project Management Professional.

SOURCE AdminaHealth LLC

Related Links

http://www.adminahealth.com

