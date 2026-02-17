Administr Launches New AI Employee Benefits Administration Platform That Cuts Admin Time By 60%

Industry veteran introduces SaaS solution helping insurance agencies close deals faster and reclaim a full work week monthly

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Administr today announced the launch of its benefits administration software built specifically for insurance agencies, brokers, and general agencies. Founded by 20-year industry veteran Joshua Hupp, the platform addresses the operational bottleneck costing agencies time, revenue, and competitive deals.

The Problem

Insurance agencies lose the equivalent of one full work week per month for every five employees, time buried in manual data entry, switching between disconnected systems, and chasing pending items between carriers and clients. Worse, slow quote turnaround means losing prospects to faster competitors.

The Solution

Administr consolidates employee benefits quoting , enrollment, and compliance into a single AI-powered platform. Agencies report 60% reduction in administrative workload, up to 15% increase in client retention rates, and dramatically faster time-to-close from weeks to days. One-click quote-to-enrollment conversion drives up to 25% improvement in employee enrollment rates. This translates directly to increased agency revenue.

From the Founder

"I built Administr because I lived the problem for two decades," said Joshua Hupp, Founder. "I watched talented brokers, people who should be building relationships and growing their book of business, buried under spreadsheets, chasing pending items, and losing prospects to competitors who simply got quotes out faster. When you can cut your time-to-close from weeks to days, you win more business. When you eliminate the back-and-forth on missing enrollment data, you keep more of the revenue you've earned. That's what Administr delivers."

Industry Response

"For too long, brokers have been forced to manage their business across a patchwork of disconnected systems. This platform changes that," said Caryn Quinn, President of Q&A Insurance Marketing. "By bringing client data, quoting, commissions, benefits administration, and compliance into one unified solution, it eliminates inefficiencies and unlocks real strategic insight. This isn't just an upgrade in technology, it's a fundamental shift in how brokers can operate and deliver value. It represents the future of the employee benefits industry."

Availability

Administr is available now with plans starting at $499/month. Watch the demo at Administr.com/demo .

About Administr

Administr is a SaaS platform simplifying employee benefits administration for insurance agencies through automation, compliance intelligence, and intuitive design. Learn more at Administr.com.

Media Contact: Ché Oliver | [email protected] | 866-846-4855

SOURCE Administr