Administrate Receives Prestigious Ranking as Top 40 Learning System

The List, Determined by John Leh & Talented Learning, Gives Insight into Which Companies are Pushing the Industry & Technology Forward

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrate , the premier platform for managing enterprise training operations, has been named a Top 40 Commercial LMS and Learning System by Talented Learning, led by CEO and lead analyst John Leh, in their "2023 Commercial LMS & Learning Systems Report." In addition to the Top 40 mention, Administrate was also recognized for its innovative approach to backend training operations as a Top 20 Specialist Learning System.

Talented Learning has long served the learning and development industry by offering independent, research-based analysis of emerging and evolving learning technologies. The reputable reports crafted by John Leh and his team are an industry gold standard, providing valuable insights into today's LMS and learning systems landscape through a lens that compares and contrasts the top learning system solutions pushing the vertical forward. The findings were derived from comprehensive surveys, in-depth product demonstrations, as well as actual performance observed in the marketplace. This report provides helpful highlights to enterprise training decision makers, such as the industries and geographic locations where learning systems are most in demand and what factors drive buying decisions, while also delving into trends on vendor type, revenue, size, mission, and focus.

"We are honored to be named as a top 40 Commercial LMS and Learning System and Top 20 Specialist Learning System by an industry leader like Talented Learning," said John Peebles, CEO of Administrate. "As a platform created from within and for the training industry, being recognized by veteran experts in the learning technology field inspires us at Administrate to continue to drive innovation for our customers and their learners."

Administrate was noted for its expertise in the most popular learning system functional areas and features, as well as its strength in implementation and deployment, SLA, accessibility, APIs, and no-code/low-code integrations. CEO John Leh also praised its training resource management capabilities that solve complex, high-volume, instructor-led learning scheduling, resource allocation, and learning plan execution challenges.

"So much is happening across the learning systems landscape, especially within the last year, and incredible advancements have been made. Administrate excels at driving efficiency and unlocking measurable ROI in the world's largest training organizations," said John Leh, CEO of Talented Learning. "Their industry-leading API makes it possible to integrate Administrate with anything in minutes. Their recent addition of an AI-powered training schedule solver proves that they remain focused on driving innovation in the training management category.

For more information and to access the complete report, please visit https://talentedlearning.com/2023-commercial-lms-and-learning-systems-market-report/ .

ABOUT ADMINISTRATE:

Administrate is the premier learning technology platform designed to scale and manage the complexities of enterprise training. This leading cloud-based technology helps enterprises uncover insights that drive strategic business decisions and future-proof their learning technology, demonstrating real ROI and the business impact of effective corporate training. Organizations such as Royal Caribbean Group, Siemens Healthineers, and Maersk leverage one configurable interface to automate manual processes, manage complex training schedules and logistics, and create robust intelligence reports from previously untapped and siloed data. The company was founded in 2012 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has offices in Bozeman, Mont., Beirut, Lebanon, and Dublin. They were also Certified as a 2022 "Great Place to Work" in both the U.S. and U.K. Jump into the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING:

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all types choose and use modern learning systems and related technologies for their unique business needs. Founded in 2014 by e-learning industry veteran John Leh, Talented Learning is on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value — primarily for the extended enterprise.

ABOUT JOHN LEH:

John Leh is the CEO, Lead Analyst and LMS selection consultant of Talented Learning. He's a trusted learning tech industry veteran with over 25 years and $100 million worth of front-line experience in buying and selling complex learning solutions. Since 2014, John has devoted himself to helping 100s LMS buyers define their requirements and buy the right learning system for their needs. When he isn't helping clients find an ideal learning solution for their needs or expanding the Talented Learning business footprint, John enjoys spending time with his family, growing their commercial tree farm in rural Pennsylvania.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Waite

949-310-6417

[email protected]

SOURCE Administrate