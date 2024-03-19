Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC) selects Oracle as Cloud Service Provider

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Government Cloud is included in a 10-year U.S. $100M plan

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, on behalf of the Federal Judiciary, selected Oracle as one of four Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) for its information technology modernization initiatives. Inclusion in the ten-year U.S. $100 million, multiple award Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPA) enables the U.S. Courts to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS) to gain increased efficiencies across the spectrum of the Judiciary's IT operations.

"Oracle is deeply committed to its public sector customers and proud to provide support to the U.S. Courts on its cloud modernization journey," said Pat Mungovan, senior vice president, Industrials, Energy and Government, Oracle. "Oracle's next-generation cloud is purpose-built for interoperability and engineered to deliver high-performance, cost-effective infrastructure in a multi-cloud ecosystem. This initiative is emblematic of two important trends we are seeing across government and education, the continued push for true multi-cloud adoption and migration of full data centers to OCI Government Cloud."

More than 1,000 public sector organizations benefit from Oracle technologies, and OCI Government Cloud is widely used across U.S. federal civilian agencies, including the Department of Defense, and the intelligence community.

With a full range of infrastructure and applications, Oracle Cloud supports federal agencies with open data standards, stringent security, and an architecture powered by embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Oracle Cloud is designed to protect customer data and applications with a security-first approach across compute, network, and storage down to the hardware. It delivers built-in tenant isolation, least-privilege access, automated protections, always-on encryption, and more security protections without additional charges. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS) also provides a cost-effective way for customers to move their entire VMware estates into the cloud with complete control over the environment.

To learn more about Oracle's complete cloud offerings for U.S. government, visit: https://www.oracle.com/government/.

