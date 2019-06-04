Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts Awards Salient CRGT Five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement for Enterprise Data Management Support

FAIRFAX, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a single award five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) supporting the Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC). Under this BPA, Salient CRGT will support the implementation of enterprise data governance, enterprise data management and security requiring the creation of a consolidated and integrated enterprise data warehouse (IEDW), as well as improved data quality, data understanding, and data visualization. The period of performance is 5 years beginning May 1, 2019.

AOUSC provides a wide range of administrative, legal, financial, management, program, and information technology services to the federal courts. The agency has approximately 1,000 employees who provide support to approximately 30,000 court employees in over 600 locations.

The Judiciary Data & Analysis Office (JDAO) is responsible for several mission critical initiatives, many of which directly support the Director's Data Strategy and Governance Plan, which include activities and tasks related to enterprise data management, data quality, data governance and increased visibility and access to federal statistical caseload data.



"We have supported AOUSC since 2004, helping to evolve their EDW environment since 2008 and we are excited to continue our support," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are supporting JDAO's challenge of developing the next enterprise data warehouse (EDW 2.0) while concurrently migrating programs into an integrated enterprise data warehouse (IEDW) and sustaining BI services that generate over 1,000 reports from more than 50 data repositories to enable nationwide judicial operations."

Salient CRGT delivers both the expertise in data warehousing and a deep understanding of the JDAO environment. Central to this experience is their in-depth knowledge of AOUSC data sets, architectures, program areas, and stakeholders, gained through 13 years of JDAO EDW support. This experience is further enhanced with their Data Analytics Innovation Center which is helping their team drive continuous improvement and innovation to help JDAO achieve its future state.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

Tweet: Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts Awards @Salient_CRGT BPA for Enterprise Data Management Support. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.SalientFed.com

