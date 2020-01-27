Administrator Carranza: "Entrepreneurship is a powerful vehicle for economic mobility, particularly when it is supported by pro-growth policies"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence conducted the formal ceremonial swearing-in of Jovita Carranza, the 26th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Administrator Carranza issued the following statement after her swearing-in ceremony:

"It is truly the honor of a lifetime to lead the SBA. I would like to acknowledge the many family members, as well as the great friends and supporters here today that collectively served as pillars of strength – including Chairman Hector Barreto of The Latino Coalition, Chairman Mario Rodriguez of the Hispanic 100, President and CEO Ramiro Cavazos of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Daniel Garza of The Libre Initiative.

"I want to thank the President for his confidence in me. I also want to thank him for his ongoing commitment to advancing upward mobility in communities that have historically been left behind. This is an issue that is very personal to me.

"Entrepreneurship is a powerful vehicle for economic mobility, particularly when it is supported by pro-growth policies. We've seen this in my own community, where last year, the average revenue of Latino-owned businesses increased by a remarkable 46%.

"I intend to work with the Administration, Members of Congress, and the dedicated professionals at SBA to continue building on this success, particularly among underserved communities. We want to help entrepreneurs start, grow, expand small businesses, and recover in the event of a natural disaster.

"I've been blessed with the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. I'm eager to help make that dream a reality for others."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.­

