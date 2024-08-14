Admiral Announces OpenPass Integration to Help Grow User Engagement and Monetization for Digital Publishers Across the Premium Internet

Unified ID 2.0 Will Also Be the First Universal Identifier Available on Admiral's Platform to Help Publishers with Addressability

Existing OpenPass Publishers Gain Access to Admiral's Visitor Relationship Management Platform to Drive Adoption and Improve Authentication Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral, the AI-powered Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) company announced today a major milestone in authenticating the premium, open internet. Admiral has integrated OpenPass, the single sign-on solution built by global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, allowing the thousands of publishers on Admiral's platform the opportunity to enhance relationships with their visitors through simple authentication. The partnership also marks the first time Admiral's publishers gain the ease and revenue lift of a no-code identity solution on the platform, with Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) purpose-built for an ecosystem increasingly driven by visitor consent.

In addition, with Admiral's one-tag install providing configurable OpenPass journeys to help maximize authentication, existing OpenPass publishers can gain access to Admiral's Visitor Relationship Management (VRM), the visitor journey system for thousands of publishers, which enables authentication, adblock recovery, subscriptions, privacy consent, traffic shaping, 1st party data capture, and revenue to drive adoption and improve authentication rates.

As web publishers face concerns about advertising addressability and consumer privacy, OpenPass simplifies user authentication and enhances the ad experience. The digital publishing industry is grappling with signal loss, adblockers, and the need for effective visitor engagement. This collaboration aims to improve visitor trust, deliver personalized experiences, and increase the value of ad inventory.

"Our partnership with The Trade Desk comes at a pivotal moment for the digital publishing ecosystem," said Dan Rua, CEO and co-founder of Admiral. "The free Internet is rapidly shifting from an unsustainable opt-out adtech model to a sustainable opt-in martech model. That requires intelligent visitor journeys that make visitor authentication natural and repeatable for initial registrations and ongoing logins. Admiral is proud to work alongside The Trade Desk to help publishers transition to the sustainable business model of The Authenticated Web."

"The integration of OpenPass into Admiral's AI-powered visitor journeys is a significant step forward in our mission to create a more transparent and efficient digital advertising ecosystem," said Gabe Richman, General Manager, Global Identity Platforms, The Trade Desk. "This partnership is not just about improving authentication. It's about building a foundation for publishers to create more meaningful, personalized relationships with visitors while respecting privacy. Publishers can now create more authenticated environments, demonstrating new value to advertisers and ultimately driving better outcomes for everyone."

For more information about OpenPass and its benefits for publishers, please visit https://partner.thetradedesk.com/v3/portal/openpass/overview.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Admiral

Admiral is The Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) Company. Admiral VRM helps thousands of digital publishers worldwide grow visitor relationships and revenue via AI-powered Visitor Journeys that solve several monetization challenges digital publishers face. Admiral's SaaS platform includes registration walls, paywalls and paid subscriptions, donation management, advanced adblock analytics, and revenue recovery, GDPR/CCPA privacy consent, email acquisition, 1P data collection, social growth, and more. For more information, visit us at www.GetAdmiral.com. #relationshipsmatter

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lane Buschel

TrueStory PR for Admiral

[email protected]

Michael Yeon

Admiral PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Admiral