ADMIRAL INSURANCE GROUP PRESENTED WITH 16 IMCA SHOWCASE AWARDS

Business's Marketing team presented with awards at the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association's annual conference

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley Company providing wholesale-dedicated excess and surplus (E&S) lines commercial insurance, was presented with 16 awards at the Insurance Marketing & Communication Association's (IMCA) 2024 Annual conference in Orlando, FL.

IMCA's showcase awards recognize unique and innovative work from insurance marketing and communications professionals throughout the year. This year, IMCA received more than 300 entries in 72 different categories, resulting in 177 gold, silver, and bronze awards.

Admiral Insurance Group won five gold, six silver, and five bronze awards for their marketing and communications efforts, the most awards presented to a single business at this year's conference.

"I am so proud of my team and the hard work they have put in over the past year to create one-of-a-kind concepts that have been recognized by our peers," Charlene Goodwin, VP of Marketing at Admiral, states. "I am also grateful for the collaborative culture at Admiral, which values diversity in experience and ideas to allow everyone's talents to shine across the organization."

Admiral's award-winning projects encompassed a wide range of marketing and communications initiatives, such as external events, business-related contests, philanthropic endeavors, internal and external videos and communications, and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging efforts.

The award-winning projects include:

Gold:

Internal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging Communications: Single Piece – Celebrating Pride Month – An Interview with Jim Kantner

Employee Communications Campaign– Big Climb Promo

Other Internal Video – Dan vs. Nate

Creative Development on a Shoestring Budget – Big Climb Promo

Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign – Big Climb Promo

Silver:

Event Attendee Materials – 2023 Premier Broker

Employee Communications – A Not So Collaborative Moment

Video Campaign – Innovation: Judgment Day

Promotional Item/Branded Merchandise – BBQ Challenge

Most Out-of-the-Box Idea – BBQ Challenge

Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign – Admiral's Philanthropy Efforts

Bronze:

Mobile App – App Genius

Other External Video – Nate Hartman's Rapid Questions

Most Out-of-the-Box Idea – Innovation: Judgment Day

Contest/Gamification – Time to Bind Contest

Total Campaign between $6K and $15K – BBQ Challenge

About Admiral Insurance

Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley company, provides excess and surplus lines coverage for commercial risks that generally consist of hard-to-place, specialized risks involving moderate to high degrees of hazard, exclusively through wholesale brokers.

Admiral Insurance Group writes on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies, which are rated A+ (Superior) Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage aﬀorded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Admiral Insurance Group transacts surplus lines insurance in California through Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed surplus lines broker (CA. Lic. No. 0H05115).

For more information about Admiral Insurance Group or to locate a wholesale broker, please visit www.admiralins.com/wholesale-brokers/

About IMCA

The Insurance Marketing & Communications Association is America's oldest insurance marketing trade association. IMCA is pioneering progress in insurance marketing through a bold approach challenging the conventional, pushing the limits of creativity, encouraging innovation and showcasing marketing's ability to drive revenue. https://imcanet.com

