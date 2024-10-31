ADMIRAL INSURANCE GROUP SELECTED FOR THE 2024 RISE ELITE 50 INTERNSHIPS LIST

Business is recognized as one of the top 50 Internship Programs in the Insurance Industry

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley Company providing wholesale-dedicated excess and surplus (E&S) lines commercial insurance, was selected for the 2024 Rise Elite 50 Internship list last month. This annual program identifies and publishes a list of the 50 best internship programs in the insurance industry across the U.S.

The Elite 50 Internships 2024 Winner

Admiral introduced their insurance internship program in the summer of 2016 with just four interns located in their New Jersey office. Over the past eight years, it has quadrupled, with its 2024 internship program including 16 interns in three offices across the country. The eight to 10-week program encompasses five areas of expertise: underwriting, claims, actuarial, finance, and marketing.

"We are so honored to be recognized for the 2024 RISE Elite 50 Internships list," states Admiral's VP of Human Resources and internship program organizer, Renae Gary. "Since 2016, we have been dedicated to tailoring our internship program to empower young talent to develop their skills and expertise while in a dynamic and supportive environment."

Throughout Admiral's internship program, interns collaborate on a business idea with Admiral's customers and employees. At the end of the program, each group presents their findings and proposed business ideas to our leadership team. Following the internship program, Admiral's leadership team discusses the ideas and determines how best to integrate them into Admiral's plans. In addition, Admiral interns are invited to immerse themselves in Admiral's culture, including offsite activities as well as philanthropic efforts.

"It's a two-way street, we learn from them as much as they learn from us"," Dan Smyrl, Admiral's President, states, "Every single year, the interns have a project, and every single year, we have been able to implement and learn from their project and put their ideas into effect at Admiral."

Admiral is now recruiting interns for their 2025 summer internship program.

About RISE

RISE is a vibrant insurance community dedicated to empowering early career professionals and attracting new talent. Through mentorship, education, and networking opportunities, RISE connects tomorrow's leaders with the resources they need to excel in their careers. The Elite 50 Internships list reflects RISE's commitment to showcasing excellence in talent development and creating a thriving future for the insurance industry.

About Admiral Insurance

Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley company, provides excess and surplus lines coverage for commercial risks that generally consist of hard-to-place, specialized risks involving moderate to high degrees of hazard, exclusively through wholesale brokers.

Admiral Insurance Group writes on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies, which are rated A+ (Superior) Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company.

For more information about Admiral Insurance Group or to locate a wholesale broker, please visit https://www.admiralins.com/

