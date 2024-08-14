Admiral Makes The Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year

Admiral was the #1 fastest growing adblock recovery and digital subscriptions provider

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral, The Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) Company, today announced it has been ranked No. 1924 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the third consecutive year Admiral has achieved this prestigious ranking highlighting the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses, joining the ranks of household names like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, which also gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000. Notably, Admiral was able to achieve an even higher growth rate relative to its ranked peers this year than last year, stacking growth on top of growth.

"Our continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the value we provide to our clients," says Dan Rua, CEO of Admiral. "Our mission to 'Save the free internet, one publisher at a time' drives us every day, and this achievement is a shared success with the thousands of publishers who trust our VRM platform to grow 1st-party visitor revenue, data and relationships."

Admiral continues to innovate and expand its offerings, providing cutting-edge solutions for visitor engagement and revenue generation. Announced separately today, Admiral has established a partnership with The Trade Desk and integrated OpenPass into its platform to offer Unified ID 2.0 to help publishers with addressability. In addition, OpenPass publishers will gain access to Admiral's Visitor Relationship Management Platform to drive adoption and improve authentication rates. The company's advanced VRM platform has been instrumental in helping thousands of media publishers entertain, educate and empower the world, including industry giants like NBCUniversal, Paramount, CBS Sports, and Hearst, to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com.

About Admiral

Admiral (https://www.getadmiral.com/) the Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) Company, helps thousands of digital publishers worldwide grow visitor relationships and revenue. Admiral's AI-powered SaaS platform solves several monetization challenges digital publishers face, with visitor journeys that include: registration walls, paywalls and paid subscriptions, donation management, advanced adblock analytics and revenue recovery, GDPR/GPP privacy consent, email acquisition, 1P data collection, social growth, and more.

