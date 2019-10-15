Admiral Scott Moore joins Board of Directors of Wild Things, LLC

Admiral Moore retired in 2014 as a Navy Rear Admiral with over 30 years in Naval Special Warfare ("NSW"). During his impressive career, he led at every level of NSW, from SEAL platoon commander, to Commander of the Nation's premier Counterterrorist Force, to Deputy Commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, where he was responsible for training and equipping a 7,000 person force. He also commanded a 1,500 person Joint Task Force in Afghanistan, which conducted over 2,000 missions against enemy leaders.

His staff tours included assignments as director of Counterterrorism on the National Security Staff, White House, directly briefing The President of the United States; as the Assistant Operations Officer for Counterterrorism, The Pentagon, where he advised the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff daily on counterterrorism operations; and as the Deputy Commander for Operations, Office of Defense Representative, Pakistan, where he coordinated NATO operations with Pakistani military leaders.

Admiral Moore currently serves as CEO of Karakoram Group, which he co-founded, an organization that focuses on solving global commercial security problems.

"We are more than excited to welcome Admiral Moore to the Wild Things board of directors. Admiral Moore is an accomplished leader with over three decades of experience in NSW, which will provide valuable insights into the needs of the warfighter. We are confident Admiral Moore will make an important and positive impact on the Company," said Christian Cantalupo, Partner of ASGARD.

"I have a lot of respect for the Wild Things mission to protect extraordinary men and women taking extreme risks in uncertain conditions," said Admiral Moore. "I have always admired the Wild Things brand and product, having used it firsthand in the field, and am looking forward to contributing to the Company's next level of success."

About ASGARD

ASGARD Partners & Co. is a private equity firm based in New York that primarily invests in founder, family, and management-owned companies. ASGARD predominantly focuses on manufacturing, services and distribution businesses, with ties to defense, government or aerospace markets, located in North America. The partners at ASGARD form a cohesive team, with decades of investing and operating experience, well‐suited to drive value and assist companies with transformational change. The firm invests in all forms of corporate divestitures, management buyouts, recapitalizations, generational ownership transitions, and going-private transactions. ASGARD believes business is a powerful platform that can change the world for the better and is committed to serving entrepreneurs, companies, and investors that share this belief. For more information about the firm, please visit https://asgardpartners.com.

About Wild Things

Wild Things (www.wildthingsgear.com) is a leading brand and manufacturer of premium technical outerwear and gear for extreme outdoor conditions, primarily serving the military, special forces, and law enforcement communities both domestically and internationally. The Company is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

