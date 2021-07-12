Admiral William H. McRaven Joins TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

Admiral McRaven will share impactful narratives, lessons and insights on authority amidst turmoil and instability, the force of teamwork and personal initiative, resilience in the face of opposition, and the unconditional importance of never giving up, all while challenging the audience and encouraging them to accept responsibility, be creative, take control of their circumstance and focus during conflict. Strategies and takeaways from Admiral McRaven's storied career will leave SMBs with a new understanding of diligence, courage and risk management to succeed within organizations, as well as reach new levels of personal achievement.

"We are honored to welcome Admiral McRaven to our esteemed roster of speakers at PeopleForce 2021," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "He is a true leader and powerful guide for SMBs leading the way in business resiliency and innovation. His experience and leadership during his years of service, along with his ability to engage and relate to his audience, will deliver valuable insights and new lines of thought to this year's SMB attendees."

Admiral McRaven's notable Naval career included combat during Desert Storm and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He served as the commander for U.S. Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014 and led 69,000 men and women in global operations against terrorism – famously commanding the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Phillips and is also credited with developing the plan and leading the 2011 Osama bin Laden mission. McRaven was the longest serving Navy SEAL, yet his expertise ventured far beyond Naval duties. He became the 11th officer to serve as commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), serving from 2008 to 2011.

As the chief executive officer of the UT System, McRaven oversaw 14 institutions that educated 220,000 students, and employed 20,000 faculty and more than 80,000 health care professionals, researchers, and staff. Admiral McRaven has received many leadership accolades over the course of his career including first runner-up for TIME magazine's 2011 "Person of the Year." McRaven is a recognized national authority on U.S. foreign policy and has advised Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He currently serves on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the National Football Foundation, and the Board of Directors of CoconoPhilips.

Taking place September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind virtual conference for SMBs bringing together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward with business coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DE&I, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with SMB leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

