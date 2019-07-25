Admiral William H. McRaven to Provide Closing Keynote at (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Ret.) will provide the closing keynote at its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, which runs from October 28-30, 2019. McRaven's presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, October 30.

McRaven is a retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral who saw combat in Desert Storm as well as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He commanded special operations forces on several missions, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden, and the rescue of Captain Phillips. McRaven is a recognized nation authority on foreign policy and has advised former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well as other U.S. leaders on defense issues. He serves on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Defense Innovation Boards, and is the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System, where he led one the nation's largest and most respected systems of higher education.

"Admiral McRaven is the personification of leadership in action and his many experiences in managing crisis situations reflect the aspirations of our membership to be prepared for and resilient in the face of challenges," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "We look forward to the opportunity for our Security Congress attendees to learn some valuable lessons on leadership from such an accomplished veteran and professional."

McRaven was the first runner-up for TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" distinction in 2011. In 2012, Foreign Policy Magazine named him one the nation's "Top 10 Foreign Policy Experts," and Politico identified him as a "Politico 50" in 2014 for his leadership in cutting through Washington bureaucracy. He is the recipient of the Intrepid Freedom Award, the Ambassador Richard M. Helms Award – presented by the CIA Officers' Memorial Foundation – and the Judge William H. Webster Distinguished Service Award.

McRaven's memoir Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations was published in May 2019 and follows his New York Times bestseller Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life and Maybe the World, based on his 2014 University of Texas commencement speech that received worldwide attention.

Security Congress 2019 will offer more than 175 educational and thought leadership sessions across 18 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Register at: http://congress.isc2.org/d/pbqql6/4W

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

