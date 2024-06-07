Admitad launches technological partnerships program to strengthen its positions on the $2,6T market

CHICAGO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global leader in partner marketing, launches its technology partnerships program aimed at nurturing alliances between leading tech companies across the globe. This new initiative enables Admitad and its partners to exchange technological resources and expertise and allows them to tap into a shared customer base.

According to Grand View Research estimates, the global partnership market is projected to reach $2.6T by 2025 and offers such examples of success as Microsoft, whose massive partner ecosystem generates up to 95% of company's revenue. Admitad is keen to leverage this trend, unlocking more growth opportunities for itself and its partners and contributing to joint customers' success.

The Admitad program is designed to boost sales and expand the market presence of martech providers of all shapes and sizes, such as e-commerce platforms, CRM systems, subscription and payments services, influencer platforms, analytics systems, and ad networks. Partnerships can be structured as referral ones, strategic cross-promotion or technical integration into new applications or plugins. All will combine Admitad's robust performance marketing capabilities with specialized competences of its partners into exceptional marketing technology solutions aimed at customers.

Additionally, partners will receive dedicated business and technical support and participate in joint go-to-market activities like account mapping, cross-selling, and events both online and offline. Partners will tap into new revenue streams through co-marketing campaigns within Admitad's expansive network, which includes over 2,000 brands and 100,000 active publishers globally, as well as through a lucrative referral system that rewards client acquisition.

Admitad's partner ecosystem already features notable martech providers: Adjust, Takeads, Appsflyer, Mytracker, ConvertSocial and AppMetrica. The company is proactively engaging with prospective partners, aiming to expand its catalog to at least 50 top martech providers within the next year.

"Admitad is committed to building and nurturing partnerships that not only accelerate global business growth but also furnish our partners with comprehensive tools and actionable data insights," said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad. "Through this program, partners will expand their product and technology portfolio with a new set of top-tier performance marketing capacities, making it simpler to attract new customers and enhance the loyalty of existing ones."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433196/Admitad_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Admitad