Admitad partnership management platform rolls out new SaaS-based pricing plans to redefine affiliate marketing standards

Admitad

26 Feb, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad improves its partner marketing platform to grant access to its ecosystem connecting 100.000 partners and 3000 brands to all sizes of business. Small and medium-sized enterprises frequently face constraints in allocating marketing budgets to campaigns, particularly when the potential for positive returns is uncertain. The partner network has rolled out enhanced platform features, establishing a new digital marketing environment that tackles the challenges faced by brands and online publishers globally.

Admitad Solutions enable companies of all sizes to increase sales

Admitad introduces new services based on SaaS model and packaged in subscription plans allowing brands to access the precise tools needed to optimize their partner marketing efforts.

Benefits of this upgraded affiliate software include an opportunity to increase the number of online orders by 20-30%, foreseeable marketing spendings, sales via new channels (influencers, coupons, etc.), increased audience's brand awareness, traffic control and detailed analytics.

Admitad recreated the approach to affiliate marketing in a comfortable and effective way: Manage - Grow - Protect.
  1. Manage full partnership life cycle with Admitad SaaS platform on your own or dedicate it completely to our expert team.
  2. Growth is based on access to publisher database through tools and features allowing to recruit, chat and promote your program.
  3. Protection includes actions aimed at elimination of traffic fraud using cutting-edge Admitad's antifraud technologies and safeguarding ad budgets.

3 different approaches to affiliate programs

Admitad Base - the most comfortable option for small and medium-sized businesses - provides brands with the essential toolkit for attracting partners, launching a simple and cost-efficient, self-managed programme for 1 type of action with different rates, without the hassle of a long-term contract.

Admitad Rise gives advertisers additional features to run a sophisticated affiliate programme, with premium support 24/7, enhanced protection against brand bidding, and added automation.

With Admitad Peak brands get everything they need to run a data-driven programme, starting from 200 invitations per week and tools like promo codes, banners, landing pages, to chats with partners from an unlimited number of GEOs.

