ADNET Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, International MSP & Cloud Certification

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADNET Technologies (ADNET) announced today that it has achieved Service and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliance as well as MSPAlliance's MSP/Cloud Verify Program (MSPCV) certification. ADNET began the process of working toward its dual SOC 2 and MSPCV certification in early 2019.

The SOC 2 framework was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to define a common set of criteria related to information technology subject areas and provide users with assurances about the non-financial controls of service organizations. Within a SOC 2 report, these criteria are called Trust Services Criteria and focus on Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report is issued by independent accounting firms and focuses specifically on the operating effectiveness of a service organization.

The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS) and is the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed service providers. ADNET's SOC 2 Type II audit was based on the UCS as well as the Trust Services Criteria for Security and the Additional Criteria for Availability and Confidentiality.

"Today's Managed Service Providers need to offer their clients more than verbal assurances that they're keeping their data safe," said Christopher Luise, Co-CEO of ADNET. "By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, ADNET has not only completed a technical audit, but we've had to demonstrate that we've enacted and enforced rigid information security policies and operational procedures designed to protect our clients' data. We take our clients' trust seriously and we completed this intensive process to prove our ongoing commitment to their security."

"The MSPCV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services," said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have ADNET Technologies as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs."

"As many firms have worked to decentralize and outsource various aspects of their business (payroll, Information Technology, Data Storage) the need and requirements to have an independent third party audit assessment (SOC- System Organization Controls) of these vendors is paramount to ensure security or Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and financial data," said Lindsay Timcke, Principal at Marcum LLP. "We have seen the acceptance of a 'cradle to grave' view of data being taken, to ensure that if a company outsources various aspects of their business listed above they need to be ensuring and it is their responsibility that the data is handled in the proper fashion through diligent use of controls, policies and procedures. To this day the best method for achieving this is the SOC reports both Type 1 and Type 2."

Managed Service Providers interested in achieving SOC 2 compliance and the MSP/Cloud Verify certification can visit the MSPAlliance website for more information: https://www.mspalliance.com/.

About ADNET Technologies

ADNET Technologies is a SOC 2 Type II compliant technology consulting firm with offices in Farmington, CT and Albany, NY. Since 1991, our mission has been to connect people, process and technology to help our clients build a better business. Our vision is to be the partner of choice for our clients and the best place to work for our employees.

ADNET is ranked as the #175 Managed Services Provider in the world on the 2019 MSP 501 list, was awarded the Marcum Top Tech 40 award from 2016 - 2019 and has been named to the list of Best Places to Work in Connecticut each year from 2014 - 2019. Visit thinkADNET.com to meet the ADNET team and learn how ADNET guides clients to better ways to connect, collaborate and compete in a global market.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as Grand Cayman, China, and Ireland.

Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. The Firm serves both privately held and publicly traded companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector entities, high net worth individuals, private equity funds, and hedge funds, with a focus on middle-market companies and closely held family businesses. Marcum is a member of the Marcum Group, an organization providing a comprehensive array of professional services.

