ADNET Technologies Named to 2019 MSP 501 List of Top Managed Services Providers

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADNET Technologies ("ADNET") announced today that it has been named to the Channel Futures 2019 MSP 501 List ("MSP 501"). ADNET earned the No. 175 spot on the list of the 501 top Managed IT Service Providers ("MSPs") worldwide.

According to Channel Futures, MSPs participating in the 12th annual MSP 501 were ranked utilizing a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"At ADNET, we continually challenge ourselves to grow and evolve for the benefit of our clients and earning a spot on the MSP 501 list reflects that commitment," said Christopher Luise, Co-CEO of ADNET Technologies. "Since 1991, we've embraced industry-disrupting concepts like managed IT services and adapted our business model to provide new offerings such as cloud and security services because we saw their potential to transform our clients' businesses. Being recognized as one of the world's premier managed service providers is a testament to the skills and incredibly hard work of our team and the ongoing transformation of our company."

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," said Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

