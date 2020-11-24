ADNET Technologies Named to ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named ADNET Technologies to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2020.

The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E's 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid ChannelE2E's continued readership growth, and the growing need for cloud-focused MSPs.

"We're honored to be named one of the global Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, especially this year as cloud services have become critically important to helping organizations navigate the pandemic," said Christopher Luise, Co-CEO of ADNET Technologies. "This recognition reflects the cloud-first mentality our team has adopted. We analyze our clients' business objectives and organizational needs, and we build customized cloud solutions that advance their goals and provide access to more flexible, affordable and secure environments. We believe it's our job to help our clients ensure their IT investments drive the success of their organizations."

"After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate ADNET Technologies on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide require MSPs like ADNET Technologies to ensure safe, successful and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support."

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

Public Cloud MSP Revenue Growth : MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $29.2 million in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019

: MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019 Geography : MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of North America .

: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of . Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%).

82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%). Largest Revenue Share: 44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%).

44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%). Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services.

Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector. MSP honorees have made more than two-dozen acquisitions in the past year.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250.

As a cloud-focused Managed Services Provider, ADNET Technologies helps its clients migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud and optimize cloud-based resources. Its customized cloud solutions have been especially impactful for organizations that are under pressure to offer more services digitally while continually increasing security, particularly those operating in highly regulated industries.

Because ADNET always advises clients on how to maximize the return on their IT investments, the firm is often able to help organizations avoid significant capital investments through the adoption of cloud-based technologies. By embracing this approach to business long before the pandemic began, ADNET has remained in a strong position to help its clients enable secure, work-from-anywhere capabilities.

About ADNET Technologies

Founded in 1991, ADNET Technologies is a SOC II, Type 2 Compliant IT management and security firm with offices in Farmington, CT and Albany, NY. ADNET works closely with clients to provide industry-leading service across three core areas – Managed IT Services, Security, and Cloud – and is distinguished by its human-centered approach to client engagements.

Embodying a people-first culture both internally and externally, ADNET has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Connecticut by the Hartford Business Journal each of the last seven years, and as a top global Managed IT Service Provider by Channel Futures' MSP 501 for two consecutive years. For more information, visit thinkadnet.com.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

