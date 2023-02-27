ADNOC Distribution Amplifies Loyalty Program with Rewarding Journeys Campaign

Customers can now get up to 3X more points to redeem more offers, more often

ADNOC Rewards, the first and largest fuel loyalty program in the UAE, now has over 1.6 million members and over 50 partners

Celebrity influencers join the campaign by providing exclusive music and poetry and showcasing their own rewarding journeys

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADNOC Distribution announces the launch of a new media and customer rewards campaign confirming how the company enables, enhances and energizes every customer journey.

ADNOC Distribution's advertising campaign launched today illustrating how the company enables life's journeys and key moments, from fuel to vehicles to replenishing our needs for rest and refreshment. The company enhances and energizes customer lives through digitally enabled, seamless, innovative, and friendly services and a wide range of products.

As a provider of exceptional customer experiences, ADNOC Distribution has clear ambitions to be the global mobility retailer of choice and enabler of sustainable mobility. As such, this emblematic campaign also announces a key amplification of the company's rewards program. Indeed, from fuel to flat white, croissants to car washes, and lube change to LPG, the ADNOC Rewards loyalty program will now be rewarding customers with more points, more often for every journey they make to ADNOC service stations.

Starting today, ADNOC Distribution customers will earn up to three times (3X) more points on every purchase, earning more so they can enjoy more of the quality ADNOC products they love.

ADNOC Reward points are redeemable against purchases made across the entire service station offering, including fuel purchases, ADNOC Oasis, carwash, LPG and vehicle inspection centers.

The first and largest fuel loyalty program in the UAE, ADNOC Rewards has continuously delivered tailored offers to suit customers' evolving needs ever since it was launched in 2019.

"Loyalty begets loyalty. With this campaign, we demonstrate the appreciation of our customers' trust in the quality of the goods and services we offer them," said Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution. "By rewarding our customers for every journey they make to our service stations, we are demonstrating our thanks for customers making us the number one fuel and non-fuel retailer in the UAE".

"Since we launched our loyalty program, ADNOC Rewards, over 1.6 million members now enjoy exciting offers which we continually add to every month. ADNOC Rewards is currently among the top three loyalty programs in the UAE and in the top six in terms of preference. These are amazing results for a new program still in its infancy compared to some renowned and established programs across the UAE*."

The Rewarding Journeys campaign kick-starts with celebrity influencers who are joining and creating exclusive content – including Ibrahim Al Amiri, a respected Emirati musician and composer famous for his music on TV series' soundtracks and theme songs, and Dr Afra Atiq, the award-winning first female Emirati spoken word poet known for co-founding the Untitled Chapters hub for Emirati women writers.

Dr Afra said about the collaboration: "My inspiration came from the journey of ADNOC Distribution and the role it plays within the community. I wanted the poem to reflect how sometimes plans go smoothly, and other times there are unexpected detours, but with ADNOC Distribution, you always end up where you're meant to be.

"Collaborating with ADNOC Distribution was a really special experience, and it shows the company's appreciation for poetry, so I wanted to show that sense of companionship. I am grateful for the team's trust and enthusiasm throughout the process. There is a line I wrote in the poem which refers to a lifelong friend. The lifelong friend is ADNOC."

Ibrahim Al Amiri, respected Emirati musician and composer famous for his music on TV series' soundtracks and theme songs said about the campaign: "This is one of the most beautiful works I have produced recently and really enjoyed. I have integrated modernity with some Gulf and Arabian touches which I mastered based on my experience in oriental and western music in order to appeal to all segments of society."

The Rewarding Journeys campaign is also supported by celebrity influencers including Khalid Al Amerri famous for his comedic sketches of family life in the UAE, Jumana who creates fashion, lifestyle related content, Amna Al Qubaisi who is the first female Emirati F1 driver and finally Max of Arabia, famous for his outdoor adventures.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is the leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers' journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia, and sells lubricants in 25 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 50th year, ADNOC Distribution has over 560 service stations, 502 in the UAE and 66 in KSA. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 362 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 32 vehicle inspection centers and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change and EV charging. The company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2022. Additionally, ADNOC Distribution completed its acquisition from TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique SAS of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC, marking the Company's official entry into the Egyptian market. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae .

